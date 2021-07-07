Loved Yashika Aannand’s Bold And Fiery Eye Makeup Look? Here’s How You Can Recreate It On Your Own! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Yashika Aannand always comes up with some stunning and mind-blowing pictures, which make us say 'wow', the moment we see them. She is one of the most active actresses on social media and her Instagram page is nothing less than a visual treat for fans. From fashionable outfits to bold makeup looks to unique hairstyles, her feed is full of major styling and beauty goals. Recently, Yashika shared a set of fresh pictures and this time it was her makeup, which stole all the limelight. She sported a bold and fiery makeup look that was highlighted by peach-orange eye shadow, oodles of mascara, and glossy nude lips. It was amazingly done by makeup artist Karthika Shyam. If you also loved this makeup look of hers, here's how you can recreate it on your own. Take a look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Copper blush

• Highlighter

• Orange or Peach orange eye shadow

• Purple eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Small flat brush

• Black eye pencil

• Mascara

• False eyelashes

• Eyebrow pencil

• Creamy nude-pink lipstick

• Nude lip liner

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using a contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks with a blush brush and copper blush palette.

• Moving to the eyes, take some orange or peach-orange eye shadow on your flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids. Blend it softly to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Now, on the crease part, create a sharp arc with the same eye shadow to get the dramatic cat-eye look.

• Next, dip some purple eye shadow on the small flat brush and apply it to your lower lash line.

• Now, pick the black eye pencil and apply it properly on your lower and upper waterline.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

• Stick a pair of false eyelashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Fill in your lips, using a nude lip liner.

• Finish off the look by applying creamy nude-pink lipstick.

• Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Yashika Aannand? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 16:30 [IST]