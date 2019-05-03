Out For An Evening Stroll With Friends? Tara Sutaria Has A Denim Outfit Suggestion For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tara Sutaria, for a change, ditched those pretty and ruffled ensembles and instead opted for wardrobe basics. She wore this outfit and exuded cool and casual vibes. It was a sassy outfit but it had a bit of an athleisure touch. Tara's latest number was not also difficult to ace. Let's decode her style and look.

So, Tara brought the denim charm with a sporty touch. She wore a denim sweatshirt by Madison. Her sweatshirt was accentuated by white and black stripes and was a bit baggy. Tara teamed it with denim shorts with sort of distressed touch. Her shorts came from Zara and Tara notched up her look with multi-hued sports shoes from Steve Madden.

She kept her look jewellery-free, which actually suited her look. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Tara looked super impressive. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.