ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Out For An Evening Stroll With Friends? Tara Sutaria Has A Denim Outfit Suggestion For You

    By
    |
    Tara Sutaria Fashion

    Tara Sutaria, for a change, ditched those pretty and ruffled ensembles and instead opted for wardrobe basics. She wore this outfit and exuded cool and casual vibes. It was a sassy outfit but it had a bit of an athleisure touch. Tara's latest number was not also difficult to ace. Let's decode her style and look.

    So, Tara brought the denim charm with a sporty touch. She wore a denim sweatshirt by Madison. Her sweatshirt was accentuated by white and black stripes and was a bit baggy. Tara teamed it with denim shorts with sort of distressed touch. Her shorts came from Zara and Tara notched up her look with multi-hued sports shoes from Steve Madden.

    Tara Sutaria SOTY 2

    She kept her look jewellery-free, which actually suited her look. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Tara looked super impressive. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: tara sutaria zara soty 2
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue