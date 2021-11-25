ENGLISH

    Tadap Promotions: Tara Sutaria Opts For A Golden And Red Silk Traditional Wear

    By
    |

    Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous as ever for Tadap promotions. The actress left us speechless as she graced the occasion in her traditional ensemble and she was styled by Meagan Concessio. Tara looked graceful in her attire of the day and her ensemble was ideal for festive occasions. She wore elaborate jewellery and we have decoded her attire and look for you.

    Tara wore a golden suit that was crafted out of silk and textured, and her ensemble of the day came from Anavila Misra. She wore a Benarasi kurta set that she paired with a matching pair of trousers and a red dupatta with golden stripes. It was a stunning combination and Tara co-ordinated her ensemble with a pair of sandals from Fizzy Goblet. She upped her look with an elaborate gold neckpiece and heavy earrings from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre and Amrapali.

    The actress looked pretty and this is the attire you must invest in, if you want to look a class apart. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and with pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. She also wore a tiny black bindi that notched up her look. The middle-parted bun was adorned with rose flowers and that completed her ethnic look. Tara Sutaria looked beautiful as ever. So, what do you think about Tara Sutaria's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 15:53 [IST]
    Close