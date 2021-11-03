Diwali 2021: Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor And Other Divas Have Awesome Lehenga Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days amid pandemic, the grand festive occasions are far and few, and even if the festive parties are happening, the guest limit is limited. However, if you are the one attending a Diwali party with your close friends or family members, we have got some awesome lehenga goals for you. Even if you are not attending a big party but looking forward to wearing something elaborate, you can opt for lehengas. These lehengas can also be bookmarked for attending future wedding occasions - and yes, you can always repeat outfits; you should. Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, and Tara Sutaria were the divas, who impressed us with their lehenga looks and we have decoded these ensembles for you.

Photographer Courtesy: R I T I K A S H A H

Khushi Kapoor's Yellow Lehenga

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in her yellow lehenga. Her lehenga was designed by Arpita Mehta and this attire of hers was accentuated by subtle floral accents and she paired her lehenga with a textured golden blouse that was sleeveless and featured floral patterns. She also wore a yellow dupatta that matched with her lehenga. She also teamed her outfit with a pair of elaborately-crafted gold-hued juttis, which were enhanced by embellishments and embroidery. Her juttis came from Fizzy Goblet. Khushi upped her look with heavy earrings and a delicate bangle. Her precious jewellery came from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by smokey eyeliner and pink eye shadow, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Ashique MK

Sanya Malhotra's Black And Gold Lehenga

Sanya Malhotra exuded festive vibes with her black and gold lehenga, which she wore recently for one of the promotional rounds of Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Her attire featured a sleeveless plunging-neckline blouse that was detailed with floral patterns and beads. The skirt was accentuated by chevron patterns and gold-toned piping above the border. As such the lehenga was enhanced by intricately-done gold border and she paired it with a complementing dupatta. Her lehenga came from designer JJ Valaya's collection. She accessorised her look with heavy silver jewellery that included an elaborate bracelet, a statement ring, a stone-studded choker, and striking jhumkis. Her jewellery was from Kohar by Kanika. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The curly partly-tied hairdo rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Amey Ghatge

Mouni Roy's Multi-Hued Floral Lehenga

Colourful and absolutely festive, Mouni Roy sported this Chanderi silk lehenga for the occasion of Choti Diwali, which is today and if you have a multi-hued lehenga or want to do some last-minute lehenga shopping, you can take inspiration from Mouni Roy. Styled by Nidhi Kurda Khurana, her lehenga came from the label, Idaho. Her lehenga featured a full puffed-sleeved blouse and a matching flared, pleated skirt. She teamed her ensemble with an olive-green dupatta that had gota detailing. The dupatta upped her attire. Mouni also spruced up her look with a heavy gold choker and on-point jhumkis. Her jewellery came from Razwada Jewels. The smokey eye makeup with under-eye liner, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones went well with her look. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Rohan Shrestha

Tara Sutaria's Red Ajarakh Lehenga

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in her lehenga set and her lehenga is actually meant for grand occasions, so you can bookmark this attire for attending weddings too. Tara sported this lehenga for the photoshoot for The House Of Suntory's drink, Toki. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she wore a Laukya Ajarakh Lehenga Set from Anita Dongre's label. Her lehenga incorporated natural-dyes and Ajrakh hand-block prints, and the attire was also accentuated by signature gota-patti, dori, sequins, and zardozi. Crafted from sustainably-sourced fabrics, this lehenga also has pockets. She paired her lehenga with a dupatta that had quintessential Ajrakh patterns. Tara Sutaria upped her look with kundan jewellery that came from Anmol. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels

Katrina Kaif's Blue Lehenga (Skirt Set)

Katrina Kaif's blue lehenga is what you can wear for intimate celebrations, as it is light and absolutely pastel. Adding to that, even if it is a skirt set, you can turn it into a lehenga with a complementing dupatta; if you have lehenga like Katrina's you would just need a matching colour dupatta. So, the actress wore this ensemble for Comedy Nights with Kapil, where she promoted her upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. Her attire came from designer Prabal Gurung's resort 2022 collection and her outfit featured a v-cut blouse with ribbon knots and sculpted metallic bodice and the skirt was like a splash in the shades of blue. Her blue-stoned and silver earrings and silver bracelets were from Sangeeta Boochra. The eye-catching rings went well with her attire and came from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted soft-wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose lehenga look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.