From Kriti Sanon To Kajol, The Best Dressed Actresses From The Last Week Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it festive, screening, or runway shows, last week was a lot about fashion and events. We got oodles of goals from the B-town divas, who wowed us with their traditional and western ensembles. From Kriti Sanon to Kajol, the actresses beckoned us to step out and dress in our fashionable best. So, we have curated some of the best fashion moments of the week gone by.

Kriti Sanon's Ivory And Gold Top And Skirt

Kriti Sanon looked stunning as ever in her traditional ensemble, which she sported for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Hum Do Humare Do. She wore a sleeveless white top that was accentuated by ruched detailing and the skirt was highlighted by intricate ivory and gold accents with tassels. Her ensemble was detailed with zari threadwork. She accessorised her look with a pair of heavy earrings and gold bangles. She also wore a set of dainty bangles. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Sapphire Blue Lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp for Sonaakshi Raaj at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actress wore a sapphire-blue lehenga that was adorned with blue rosettes, thereby making it an ideal wear for wedding and festive occasions. Her lehenga featured a mesh and embellished blouse with crochet detailing and floral-cut sleeves and the skirt was voluminous and complementing. The net dupatta upped her look and she sported sapphire earrings from Goenka India and a contemporary cuff from Beena Raheja, thereby giving us all modern-meets-traditional outfit goals. The makeup was marked by glossy light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and dark kohl with pink and blue eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look.

Katrina Kaif's Denim Skirt Look

Katrina Kaif recently attended the screening of Sardar Udham, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The actress looked smart as she opted for a western ensemble that featured a light-purple sweatshirt and a textured grey-hued denim skirt. It was a striking combination and she teamed her ensemble with edgy ankle-length black boots. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

Vaani Kapoor's Little Black Dress

Vaani Kapoor looked smart and fabulous in her little black dress, as she graced the ramp for Rocky S at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actress wore an off-shouldered black dress that had a structured silhouette and textured tones. She paired her dress with black sandals that complemented her style quotient. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her avatar. With her dress, Vaani gave us a party-wear goal.

Kiara Advani's Powdered-Blue Suit

Kiara Advani exuded festive vibes as she attended the screening of Sardar Udham. She wore a traditional kurta that consisted of a long, full-sleeved kalidaar kurta, matching palazzos, and a complementing dupatta with gota detailing. Her attire was enhanced by white-toned floral accents and scalloped work. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of silver embellished juttis and notched up her look with gold jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The long middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

Tara Sutaria's Red Gown

Tara Sutaria recently slayed it in her red gown as she walked the ramp for Asra. With her ensemble, she made a strong case for red-carpet fashion. Her gown was sleeveless with a corset embellished bodice and flared organza skirt. It was a dramatic outfit and she spruced up her look with on-point earrings. The makeup was enhanced by muted tones. Nude-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl upped her style quotient. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra

Kajol's Green Leaves Saree

Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol looked elegant in her green saree that came from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. She wore an emerald-green saree for the Durga Puja festivities and her saree was accentuated by hand-painted white anthuriums. Her green saree was also enhanced by hand-embroidered gota. It was a silk organza saree that she draped and she teamed it with a sleeveless green blouse that went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with emerald and gold neckpiece and green-toned bangles that came from Joolry. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, smokey kohl, and contoured cheekbones, The middle-parted pinned tresses wrapped up her avatar.

So, whose attire and look you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.