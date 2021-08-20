Raksha Bandhan 2021: Tara Sutaria And Other Divas Have Outfit Ideas For Those Who Want To ‘Really’ Dress Up Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you want elevate your style quotient this Raksha Bandhan and really want to dress up in your traditional best and not keep it minimal, we have curated 5 awesome outfits for you, which are inspired by Bollywood divas. From Shanaya Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, the actress flaunted gorgeous ethnic outfits on different occasions and gave goals to those who want to dress up beyond the usual. So, let's talk about their 5 major ethnic outfits for some festive-wear goals.

Photographer Courtesy: Mayank Mudnaney

Shanaya Kapoor's Golden And Blue Lehenga

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in her lehenga set that was designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore the Mijwan chikankari lehenga that was accentuated by intricate detailing and embellished border. Splashed in the shade of golden, she paired her lehenga with a lightweight dupatta that was highlighted by sky-blue and golden hue. Shanaya upped her style quotient with heavy gold jewellery from Satyani Fine Jewels. Her jewellery consisted of elaborate bangles and striking maangtikka. The makeup was enhanced by dewy tones with glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with slightly winged eyeliner. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. She sported this attire for Antara Marwah's baby shower. For the festive occasion that celebrates sibling bond, you can opt for chikankari outfits and make it a lehenga day with glittering shades.

Picture Source: Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Pink Saree

For a photoshoot, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya exuded regal vibes with her pink saree that came from the Label Kanupriya. Styled by Victor Robinson, she wore the Rani bandhej organza saree from the label and teamed it with a full-sleeved pink blouse that matched with her saree. Divyanka looked elegant and accessorised her look with elaborate silver jewellery from The Jewel Gallery. Her jewellery consisted of an elaborate bangle, a statement haar, and delicate earrings. She also spruced up her look with a pair of dark-framed shades. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look. So, for those who want to look like royalty, this is the saree and look you may carry this Raksha Bandhan.

Photographer Courtesy: Yashasvi Sharma

Janhvi Kapoor's Red Glittering Lehenga

If you want to take out that treasured red ensemble from your wardrobe or flaunt red, this lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor is a festive-perfect inspiration. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, this was designer's intricate Taban sequins encrusted glam lehenga and the Roohi actress slayed it in her attire. She wore a complementing dupatta with her ensemble and because her lehenga had a shimmering and heavy look, she kept her jewellery game minimal. She wore a pair of statement earrings and eye-catching ring that upped her look. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and softly-kohled eyes with glittery silver eye shadow. The middle-parted soft wavy tresses completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Pooja Hegde's Yellow And Ivory Saree

Pooja Hegde looked like a dream in her pretty floral saree that was designed by Manish Malhotra. She draped a saree that came from the designer's Nooraniyat collection and her attire featured a sleeveless yellow blouse with criss-cross straps at the back. The saree was beautifully draped and highlighted by embellished yellow and ivory floral accents on the palla. Pooja also wore complementing gemstone jewellery that consisted of a heavy bangle and delicate pair of contemporary earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. If you want to drape a gorgeous floral saree and style it right, this is the look you may ace this Rakhi.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels

Tara Sutaria's Pre-Draped Saree

Photographed at The St. Regis Mumbai, Tara Sutaria was a vision to behold in her pre-draped saree from Punit Balana. She wore a cherry-red satin-silk saree with an organza silk palla and her saree was enhanced by striped accents too. The striking cut-work belt added structure to her concept saree and she paired her saree with a marodi and dabka work blouse that was accentuated by glittering tones and the blouse colour-blocked her saree. She teamed her saree with red-hued pencil heels, which went well with her saree. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she notched up her look with a heavy gemstone bangle and delicate earrings from Parina International. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and smokey kohl, and the sleek middle-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look. Tara wore this saree for Mandana collection of the designer. Tara looked amazing in her ensemble and this is the saree look you would want, if you want to look modern chic this Raksha Bandhan.

So, whose outfit had your attention the most? Let us know that in the comment section.