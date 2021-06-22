Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, And Tara Sutaria Make Us Want To Buy A Satin Slip Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

B-Town is blessed with glamourous actresses, who have strong fashion game and look stunning at any given event. Not only conservative looks, the divas absolutely slay it when it comes to the bold looks too. Here's a look at their bold body-hugging satin slips, which they wore recently and raised the oomph factor.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's purple dress makes the list for not only for her elegant style but also the way the actress carried the look. She wore a dress that was detailed with thin elastic straps and featured a deep neckline. She also opted for minimal jewellery, a gold choker necklace, and a small ring. She let her hair loose with a low pony and a few strands of hair partially covered her face.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor exuded cool vibes with her lovely blue satin slip with asymmetrical ruffled-hem skirt attached to the bodice of her attire. The Roohi actress made a strong case for matching hues by opting for exact blue-toned nail lacquer. She spruced up her look with a pair of gold earring and gold rings.

Katrina Kaif

On more than one occasion, Katrina Kaif has stolen the limelight with her bold attire and she did it yet again when she donned this lovely red satin dress. Her dress featured full Bishop sleeves and gathered bodice. She went for open hair and a pair of cute stud earrings to rock one of the most eye-catching looks of hers.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria in just a matter of few years has left us speechless with her fashion game. She totally had our attention, when she went for a white satin dress and effortlessly stole people's heart. Her dress was sleeveless and she teamed it with a pair of matching white sandals. Her sleek tresses and a statement diamond ring enhanced her look.

So, whose satin slip dress look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.