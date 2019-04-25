Tara Sutaria Gives Us The Coolest Hottest Look Of This Week

ENGLISH

    Tara Sutaria went for an all black outfit for the latest promotional round of her debut movie, 'Student of the Year 2'. She looked chic in her outfit and with this, proved us that her fashion sensibility is strong. This was an all occasion number and Tara looked amazing as ever. Take a look.

    So, she wore a black-hued tee, which was accentuated by multi-hued graphic print. Her tee was sleeveless and she paired it with a high-waist skirt that was polka-dotted with a zipper at the centre. Tara looked amazing in her ensemble and inspired us stylishly. She paired her attire with red shoes, which colour-blocked her black attire. Her ensemble came from the labels Diesel and Reliance Brands.

    Tara Sutaria Style

    Tara wore chic bracelets to notch up her look and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded on the front and that wrapped up her look. Tara looked gorgeous. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
