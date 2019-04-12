TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Move Away From LBD, Tara Sutaria Flaunts A Pretty Little White Dress
Tara Sutaria looked amazing at the trailer launch of her debut movie, 'Student Of The Year 2', which also has Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The budding actress wore a white dress for the occasion and totally wowed us with her fashion statement. Let's decode her style and look.
So, Tara wore a little white dress, which we thought would have made for a perfect dress for a date. It was an off-shouldered number that was figure-flattering and ruffled towards the hem. Her dress featured floral applique work, which added an interesting dimension. Tara wore a pretty dress and paired it with pencil heels, which were purple in colour and accentuated by vibrant floral accents.
She wore minimal bracelet and sleek earrings to notch up her look. The makeup was marked by dewy tones and enhanced by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Tara looked straight out of a fairytale. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.