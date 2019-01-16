Sara Ali Khan's Easy-breezy Ivory Dress Is What You Would Want To Wear This Summer

Sara Ali Khan again impressed us with an ivory-hued outfit. However, this time, the 'Simbaa' actress didn't sport a traditional salwar kameez, but a white-hued dress. She looked ethereal and her attire was a cross between ethnic and western sensibilities. It was the kind of attire, which we would have loved to wear on a hot summer day.

Her dress was humble and fuss-free. It featured a slit-neckline and was towards the flared side. The dress was definitely accentuated by nostalgic and laidback undertones. It was a conservative number in terms of silhouette but then, on the other hand, this dress gave the space to move freely and casually. Owing to the breezy touch, this attire of Sara's gave an unrestrained vibe. The red-hued tassels on the neckline area of her ruffled-sleeved dress made for an interesting addition.

Sara paired her sheer ivory dress with floral printed juttis, which perfectly complemented her ensemble. She accessorised her look with a matching frilly white wrist band. The makeup was refreshing and highlighted by a natural pink lip shade and soft kohl. This time, Sara completed her look with middle-parted tresses, which went well with her look. Sara Ali Khan gave us another white-hued dress idea. How did you find her dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.