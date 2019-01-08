Sara Ali Khan's Glittery Dress And Colourful Hairband Makes Us Want To Dress Up For A Party

About last night, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Akshay Kumar came together to celebrate the success of Simbaa. Also present at the joyous occasion was the young starlet Sara Ali Khan. The gorgeous actress was totally in a mood to party. Well, her attire was totally meant for groovy parties.

The 'Simbaa' and 'Kedarnath' actress wore a multi-hued dazzling dress that totally reminded us of the 70s disco ball era. She seems to have taken some fashion inspiration from her co-star Ranveer Singh. Her dress was about glowing yellow contrasted by glittery green, purple, and blue stripes. However, it was not just Sara's dress that caught our attention, it was also her hairband. Yes, the yellow and purple hairband absolutely went well with her dress and made her look notches cuter.

Sara Ali Khan’s Transformation from fat-to-fab has stunned many | Boldsky

She teamed her sparkly dress with black-coloured pencil heels, which colour-blocked her attire. Sara's makeup was dewy and mainly highlighted by a light pink lip shade and the side-swept long tresses completed her look. We thought Sara looked awesome in this number of hers. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.