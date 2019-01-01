All The Times Sara Ali Khan Inspired Us To Wear A White Salwar Suit

"Kedarnath' and 'Simbaa' starlet, Sara Ali Khan took the Hindi film industry by storm. Apart from her acting skills, her candid interviews and intelligent opinions have wowed the audience. However, off the red carpet and events, Sara's style sensibility has been relatable and inspired us. Her personal style and airport looks were far from Bollywood-inspired fashion. Also, if you must have noticed, Sara really popularised the white-hued salwar suits. On a number of occasions, Sara was spotted in something white. She absolutely made us want to don that long-forgotten white chikankari suit and also gave us cues on how to make wardrobe basics look awesome. Take a look at her white-coloured salwar suit moments.
