Sara Ali Khan Showed Us That Her Dress Sense Is Evolved With This Understated Gown

Deceptively simple and understated, Sara Ali Khan showed us that how evolved her fashion sensibilities are, at Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception. She looked flawless in her ivory gown, which came from the label, Khosla Jani. Her attire of the night was elegant and she pulled it off ever so gracefully.

Sara wore a bateau-neckline sleeveless gown, which made for beautiful evening wear. It was an outstanding outfit and beautifully adorned with soft and intricate pastel-hued patterns and sheer accents. The attire enhanced her slender frame and with this gown, Sara once again, brought alive the ivory charm. The actress gave inspiration to women, who want to keep it simple and effortless.

The 'Kedarnath' actress wore diamond studs to accentuate her evening soirée look. She also sported a complementing sleek bangle. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by silver nail colour, muted pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl. The signature side-parted wavy tresses completed her gorgeous look. So, how did you find Sara Ali Khan's party look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.