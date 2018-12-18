Wow! Sara Ali Khan Looks Pretty In Her Pretty Polka-dots Dress

Sara Ali Khan gives fashion goals for New Year Bash in Mini Polka Dot Dress | Boldsky

Sara Ali Khan has been impressing us with her eclectic fashion game for 'Simbaa' promotions. These days, the budding actress is playing with a lot of quirky prints. However, recently she opted for a printed dress but the prints were classic. Yes, Sara wore a timeless polka-dotted dress from the label, Pretty Little Thing.

Well, it was most certainly a pretty dress and Sara looked pretty in it. Her attire of the night was off-shouldered and featured a structural bodice. The dress was also accentuated by ruffled accents towards the hemline. Sara's dress was dipped in white hue and notched up by black polka dots. The 'Kedarnath' actress paired her dress with black peep-toe heels.

She accessorised her look with sleek danglers, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses notched up her cute avatar. So, how did you find Sara Ali Khan's latest dress for promotion? Let us know that in the comment section.