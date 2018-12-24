ENGLISH

Sara Ali Khan's Printed Attire Is What Will Add A Zing To Your Friday Party

By
Sara Ali Khan Fashion

Sara Ali Khan, who is busy promoting 'Simbaa' was spotted recently at an event. The actress was seen in a leopard-printed dress, which gave us major retro vibes. Her jumpsuit attire was sassy and Sara pulled it off with a lot of confidence.

Perfect for Friday night parties with friends, her dress was half-sleeved and collared. It was a bit towards the breezy side and was notched up by comfort quotient. It was truly a fuss-free number and Sara looked perfect in it. The prints were dipped in the shades of black and white and were certainly eye-catching.

Sara Ali Khan Style

Sara teamed her 70s outfit with nude-hued pumps that we thought didn't go very well with her ensemble. Black-coloured pumps would have been a better choice! The makeup was dewy and radiant and enhanced by a pink lip shade. She spruced up her look with kohl and the wavy tresses rounded out her party look. Sara looked amazing as ever. How did you find her outfit? Was it inspirational? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sara ali khan
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
