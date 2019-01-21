Tara Sutaria's Bold Black Dress And Curly Tresses Makes For An Ultimate Party Look

Tara Sutaria looked sizzling hot in her party wear number. The actress played with perm hair trend and experimented with her wardrobe. She looked absolutely gorgeous and was a sure shot thunder-stealer. The 'Student of the Year 2' star went for a pretty bold number but she pulled it off boldly as well. Her outfit was not quite everybody's shot of whiskey.

She wore a black-hued number by Alessandra Rich and her outfit was a cross between structural and fluid. Her attire was full-sleeved with raglan sleeves and it was cinched towards the waist. Well, that feature definitely enhanced her slender frame. Tara's bodice was accentuated by overlapping and ruffled detail. It was also spruced up by shiny metallic studs on her skirt. Tara looked impressive and she completed her all-black look with black boots that came from Charles & Keith.

She kept her look minimal with a contemporary diamond ring that came from Anmol and she also sported a couple of beautiful rings by Gehna. The actress teamed her ensemble with sleek danglers, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was lit up by a touch of bronzer. She wore a nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by an eyeshadow. The side-swept curly tresses notched up her wild party avatar. So, how did you find Tara's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.