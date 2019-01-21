ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Tara Sutaria's Bold Black Dress And Curly Tresses Makes For An Ultimate Party Look

By
Tara Sutaria Fashion

Tara Sutaria looked sizzling hot in her party wear number. The actress played with perm hair trend and experimented with her wardrobe. She looked absolutely gorgeous and was a sure shot thunder-stealer. The 'Student of the Year 2' star went for a pretty bold number but she pulled it off boldly as well. Her outfit was not quite everybody's shot of whiskey.

She wore a black-hued number by Alessandra Rich and her outfit was a cross between structural and fluid. Her attire was full-sleeved with raglan sleeves and it was cinched towards the waist. Well, that feature definitely enhanced her slender frame. Tara's bodice was accentuated by overlapping and ruffled detail. It was also spruced up by shiny metallic studs on her skirt. Tara looked impressive and she completed her all-black look with black boots that came from Charles & Keith.

Tara Sutaria Student Of The Year 2

She kept her look minimal with a contemporary diamond ring that came from Anmol and she also sported a couple of beautiful rings by Gehna. The actress teamed her ensemble with sleek danglers, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was lit up by a touch of bronzer. She wore a nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by an eyeshadow. The side-swept curly tresses notched up her wild party avatar. So, how did you find Tara's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood tara sutaria
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue