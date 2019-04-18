ENGLISH

    Tara Sutaria Has An Edgy Non-boring Outfit Suggestion For You

    By
    |
    Tara Sutaria SOTY 2

    Tara Sutaria also made a groovy entry for the song launch event of her upcoming movie, 'Student Of The Year 2', which also stars Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in the lead. She looked stunning in her separates, which came from the label, H&M. With this ensemble, Tara proved us that she is also a budding style icon to look out for.

    Tara Sutaria Fashion

    Tara's attire was edgy and a cross between sporty and resort. While Ananya played with shimmery accents, Tara opted for bold prints. She paired her sleeveless blue bralet with a structured skirt that was notched up dramatic prints in dark hue. Tara also wore a full-sleeved jacket, which matched with her skirt but was accentuated by metallic silver sleeves, which were also printed.

    Tara Sutaria Ananya Panday

    Well, Tara looked a class apart and gave us a refreshing ensemble of the day. She teamed her attire with nude-toned pencil heels, which went well with her attire. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and heavy kohl. The middle-parted long tresses completed her stylish avatar. Tara looked impressive as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
