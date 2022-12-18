Tara Sutaria’s DIY Skincare: Its A Special Mix By Her Grandma Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Tara Sutaria may be a strong advocate for fashion over comfort, but even in casual outfits, which are perfect for a lazy brunch with your pals, she makes a statement.

Slowly making her space known in Bollywood, Tara Sutaria has a lot of DIY skincare and makeup tips up her sleeve which are all simple so that we can easily get inspired by it.

Tara Sutaria's DIY Skincare

Despite her passion for makeup and skincare products, she is content to use an at-home mask for glowing skin.

"I like being simple when it comes to skincare. I just try to hydrate as much as I can, and maintain a cleanse-tone-moisturise routine," the actress said in an interview with Vogue.

"There's this face mask that I love that my grandma makes. It has yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey," Tara swears by this face pack for healthy, glowing skin and we can see why. The super-mix of yoghurt, besan, honey and turmeric is a skincare haven when used the right way.

Here is how you can make Tara Sutaria's DIY Skincare. Take a look.

Tara Sutaria's DIY Face Mask For Healthy, Glowing Skin

Ingredients: Yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey.

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl,mix the four ingredients together.

Step 2: Make sure there are no lumps, and once well combined, apply the face mask to your (washed and cleansed) face.

Step 3: Allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes.

Step 4: Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Step 5: Apply a light moisturiser.

Benefits of yoghurt for skin: By shrinking and tightening pores, yoghurt, whether it is Greek or regular, also contains lactic acid, an organic compound that helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines. As an exfoliant, this product transforms your dry, dull skin into softer and lighter skin [1].

Benefits of turmeric for skin: The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can target your pores and calm your skin, which may assist in reducing acne and any scarring that may result. Turmeric also works as a skin lightening agent for your skin. Turmeric has curcumin in it, which reduces excess melanin production and lightens the complexion. It is recommended to use turmeric only a few times a week to ensure that your skin receives all the benefits without the yellow staining [2].

Benefits of besan for skin: As a natural anti-ageing remedy, besan, also known as Gram Flour, is made from pounding chickpeas. It treats a variety of skin issues, including excess oil production, acne, blemishes, and dark spots, but should not be used on a daily basis as it may cause dryness [3].

Benefits of honey for skin: Honey is clearly good for your skin as it can help heal, moisturise, rejuvenate, and cleanse the skin [4]. Honey also contains antibacterial properties, making it beneficial to oily skin as well.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 14:25 [IST]