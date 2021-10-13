Sara Ali Khan And Tara Sutaria Win Us With Their Resplendent and Wedding-Perfect Lehenga Sets Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria both flaunted lehengas from Anita Dongre's eponymous label. While, Sara Ali Khan opted for a red hue, Tara Sutaria made a strong case for muted gold colour. If you have a wedding to attend soon, their lehenga outfits are what you would want. So, let's talk about their ensembles and styling game for some fashion inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan's Red Lehenga Set

Accentuated by intricate Benarasi work, Sara Ali Khan wore a resplendent red lehenga set that was crafted from silk with gold metallic threads. It was a meticulously done lehenga highlighting the craftsmanship of the artisans and weavers. She teamed her lehenga with a complementing dupatta that went well with her attire. Her lehenga is priced at Rs. 1,50,000. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her look was enhanced by a stunning maangtikka and dazzling ring. The makeup was marked by pink tones and smokey kohl. The middle-parted ebony tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tara Sutaria's Muted Gold Lehenga Set

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara Sutaria wore a muted-gold Ilios lehenga, which was about understated elegance and shimmering tones. Her lehenga set was subtly embellished with floral tones and she paired it with a matching dupatta. Tara Sutaria's lehenga is priced at Rs. 295,000. She accessorised her look with exquisite jewellery that came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Tara Sutaria wore a pair of intricately-done earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The tiny shimmering bindi also notched up her look. The middle-parted copper wavy tresses completed her look.

So, whose lehenga look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram