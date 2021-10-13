Just In
- 8 min ago Round Ligament Pain During Pregnancy: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatments
- 4 hrs ago Navratri 2021: Fatima Sana Shaikh And More Divas Inspire Us With Rich And Resplendent Royal Blue Outfits
- 6 hrs ago Dussehra 2021: Date, Time, History And Significance Of Vijayadashami
- 8 hrs ago Amazon Sale: Charm Bracelets, Anklets, Earrings, And More Jewellery Options For This Festive Season
Don't Miss
- Technology Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Brick Bluetooth Speaker and More Launched
- Finance 3 Best Performing & 5-Star Rated Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds For SIP In 2021
- News Two Congress leaders link KPCC president DK Shivakumar to scam in viral video: What's in the leaked clip?
- Sports ICC T20 WC: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India squad; full list of revised Team India side
- Travel Navratri And Durga Puja Special 2021: Here's How The 9-Day Festival Is Celebrated In Different Parts Of India
- Movies Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Shivangi Khedkar Says There Will Be A BIG Shocking Change & People Should Wait!
- Automobiles 2021 KTM RC125 And RC200 Launched In India
- Education ICSI CS Result 2021 Declared For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses At icsi.edu
Sara Ali Khan And Tara Sutaria Win Us With Their Resplendent and Wedding-Perfect Lehenga Sets
Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria both flaunted lehengas from Anita Dongre's eponymous label. While, Sara Ali Khan opted for a red hue, Tara Sutaria made a strong case for muted gold colour. If you have a wedding to attend soon, their lehenga outfits are what you would want. So, let's talk about their ensembles and styling game for some fashion inspiration.
Sara Ali Khan's Red Lehenga Set
Accentuated by intricate Benarasi work, Sara Ali Khan wore a resplendent red lehenga set that was crafted from silk with gold metallic threads. It was a meticulously done lehenga highlighting the craftsmanship of the artisans and weavers. She teamed her lehenga with a complementing dupatta that went well with her attire. Her lehenga is priced at Rs. 1,50,000. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her look was enhanced by a stunning maangtikka and dazzling ring. The makeup was marked by pink tones and smokey kohl. The middle-parted ebony tresses rounded out her avatar.
Tara Sutaria's Muted Gold Lehenga Set
Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara Sutaria wore a muted-gold Ilios lehenga, which was about understated elegance and shimmering tones. Her lehenga set was subtly embellished with floral tones and she paired it with a matching dupatta. Tara Sutaria's lehenga is priced at Rs. 295,000. She accessorised her look with exquisite jewellery that came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Tara Sutaria wore a pair of intricately-done earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The tiny shimmering bindi also notched up her look. The middle-parted copper wavy tresses completed her look.
So, whose lehenga look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram