Chhorii Promotions: Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Stunning In Her Indigo-Blue And Ivory Outfits

Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered a stunning performance in the film, Chhorii - a horror genre film on Prime. With this movie, the actress has added a nuanced performance to her filmography. While, her film is receiving all the love and appreciation from fans and critics alike, her fashion game for the promotional rounds is also worth-noticing. We have decoded her looks and she was styled by Nidhi Jeswani on both the occasions.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Patterned Blue Dress

The actress looked amazing in her patterned blue dress that was designed by Karishma Khanduja. Her Indigo blue ensemble was the Mustafa outfit from the Pushkar 2020 collection. The blouse featured a crepe base with colourful thread hand embroidery and the actress paired her ensemble with a matching draped dhoti skirt in gajji silk base. Her attire is priced at Rs. 49,822. She accessorised her look with elaborately-crafted silver and gemstone jewellery from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The brows were impeccably done and the middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Embroidered Ivory Separates

Nushrratt Bharuccha also looked pretty in her formal ivory outfit that came from the label, Cherie D. She wore the signature Mughal Capelet outfit from the label. The sheer top was highlighted by architectural patterns and fringe detailing and the high-waist pleated skirt featured a prominent slit and embellished silver waistband. Nushrratt teamed her sandals with a pair of complementing sandals. She upped her look with delicate earrings, which went well with her attire. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The side-parted copper tresses rounded out her look.

So, which ensemble of Nushrratt Bharuccha did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.