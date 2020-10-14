Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Cool Separates Or Patralekhaa’s Chic Dress, Which Outfit You Loved More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After a long day or even before a long day, a casual outfit is what we want most of the days. And recently, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Patralekhaa gave us outfit ideas, which can help us update our casual fashion wardrobe. While Nushrratt flaunted a pair of cool separates, Patralekhaa inspired us with her dress. So, let's decode their outfits and find out on what occasions, we can wear those outfits on.

Courtesy: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Cool Separates

Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a pair of cool separates, which consisted of a sleeveless and striped crop top and high-waist denim jeans. She looked classy in her outfit and we totally loved this all-blue pairing. Nushrratt also wore a pair of colourful flats with her ensemble, which notched up her look. Her striped flats were accentuated by red-toned floral patterns. Her look was jewellery-free and Nushrratt's makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept tresses completed her casual look.

Courtesy: Patralekhaa's Instagram

Patralekhaa's White Dress

Patralekhaa won us with her white dress, which was an absolute classic. She looked gorgeous in her white dress that featured a button-down and had a ruffled neckline. Her shirt dress was half-sleeved and the actress looked amazing in her attire. She paired it with ankle-length boots making her attire look like party wear. However, if you team it with flats, you can even wear it as a casual outfit. Her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The bun rounded out her avatar.

So, whose casual outfit you loved more? Let us know that.