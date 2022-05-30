ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nushrratt Bharuccha Makes A Chic Style Statement In Indo-Western Wear, As She Promotes Janhit Mein Jaari

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has over and over again left us speechless with her sizzling looks and on-point dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress is always ready to stun.

    Recently, the actress took to her social media to share the pictures of her latest outfit from the promotions of Janhit Mein Jaari. The actress was seen wearing a beautifully detailed purple Lehenga and Choli. She opted for open hair and oxidized jewelry.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

    Nushrratt Bharuccha who made her debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2011 recently completed 11 years in the industry. Despite having no filmy background, Nushrratt has managed to establish herself as one of the A-league actresses in the industry, and given numerous praiseworthy performances.

    Meanwhile, the actress is all set to give another hit with her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaarii'. She will be also seen in Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next.

    Comments

    More NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion