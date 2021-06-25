Just In
Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Ravishing In These 3 Different Outfits From Her Song, Saiyaan Ji
Nushrratt Bharuccha started the year 2021 with a bang, with her first-ever single 'Saiyaan Ji' being launched this year. The song sung by Honey Singh has marked the fourth collaboration of himself and Nushrratt. The duo has delivered hit songs in the past as well and this time they have managed to deliver a super hit song that crossed the 400 million view mark recently.
The song features Nushrratt in a refreshing avatar with ravishing outfits that managed to floor her fans. Here's a look at the actress in her ravishing best attires from the song.
The Green Co-ord Set
Nushrratt donned a green co-ord set in the hit song which featured for the majority of the length of the song. To go along with she chose a thick gold necklace and multiple rings and bangles to pull off the complete look. The bold look stood out for most people as the actress looked really hot in the attire as she went for a wavy open hairstyle.
The White And Grey One-Piece
Another look of her featured her wearing a sleek white and grey one-piece with a shredded finish. The part of the song where she wore the attire was set up in a desert-like setting in the night time which complimented the dress and the heroine adding to its beauty. The look was completed with long earrings and green eye-shadow adding another dimension to the actress' look.
The Oversized Princess Attire
Another hot look featuring Nushrratt came when the actress wore a blue oversized princess outfit in the song. For this attire the actress went with a no accessory approach and her hair was tied into a neat bun with few loose ends left on either side to make it look more stylish.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Nushrratt Bharuccha? Let us know that in the comment section.