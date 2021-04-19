Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions: Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Stunning In Her Denim Drape Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been giving us some eye-catching fashion goals. First, she looked gorgeous in a patterned dress from Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki and now she slayed it in a denim outfit that came from Studio East Fourteen. She wore this stunning outfit for Ajeeb Daastaans promotions and was styled by Nidhi Jeswani. We have decoded her outfit and look for summer fashion inspiration.

So, Nushrratt wore an outfit that was accentuated by a gown-drape top and she paired her top with a pair of denim jeans. So, the actress sported a one-shouldered minty green and blue drape, which was tied on one side and her top seemed crafted from a sustainable fabric, probably linen or cotton khadi. She teamed her ensemble with dark-blue pumps that went well with her ensemble. Nushrratt pulled off her attire confidently and gave us fashion goals for light parties.

Her styling was meticulously done and she made good use of silver jewellery, as it gave her look a complete touch. The actress spruced up her look with an intricate choker and heavy bracelet. Her jewellery was from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek streaked tresses rounded out her avatar. Nushrratt Bhauccha looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.