Your Simple Summer Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Madan, And Sara Ali Khan Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Summers are here and you might just want to invest in some breezy and comfy outfits that can offer respite from sweltering heat. So, be it traditional or western outfit, we have got you covered for the day. While Nushrratt Bharuccha and Radhika Madan opted for traditional outfits, Sara Ali Khan went for a dress. So, we have decoded their outfits for you.

Radhika Madan's Chikankari Kurta Set

Perfect as an office wear and even for casual occasions, Radhika Madan wowed us with her chikankari kurta set. She wore an intricately-embroidered full-sleeved chikankari kurta and teamed it with plain white palazzo pants and silver-embellished slip-ons. The actress accessorised her look with simple earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Patterned Saree

Ideal for any semi-formal event, Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted in a saree, as she arrived on the sets of Ram Setu. She wore a red-hued saree that was accentuated by intricate patterns and paired it with a sleeveless white blouse, which colour-blocked her saree. She upped her look with a striking oxidized silver pendant and chain. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sara Ali Khan's White Dress

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a simple white dress that was half-sleeved and featured a button-down. We totally loved her dress, which seemed ideal for outings and she teamed her dress with sky-blue and white sandals. The actress also wore a printed mask and her look seemed jewellery-free. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that.