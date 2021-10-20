ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Your Denim Edit Ft. Nushrratt Bharuccha And Sara Ali Khan

    By
    |

    Be it a dress or co-ords, denim fabric remains our favourite because the fabric is not only sturdy but also cool and exudes comfy vibes. In other words, denim is timeless and we can't simply overlook denims. If you are looking for some denim outfit goals, we have got you sorted. Sara Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha inspired us with denim fashion and while Sara Ali Khan wowed us with her co-ord set, Nushrratt Bharuccha slayed it in a dress. So, let's talk about their outfits for some major fashion goals.

    Nushrratt Bharuccha's Denim Dress

    Ajeeb Daastaans actress Nushrratt Bharuccha gave us a denim dress goal. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, her ensemble came from the label, Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. It was a blue-hued dress with kaftan sleeves and plunging neckline. Her dress was cinched at the waist with a knotted cloth belt that added structure to her attire. The dress was also enhanced by tie and dye tones and she paired her attire with red and embellished pencil heels. To accentuate the edgy look, Nushrratt also upped her look with gold-toned layers of neckpieces that came from Jewellery By Avni Gujral. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The side swept, softly-curled tresses completed her look.

    Sara Ali Khan's Denim Co-ord Set

    Sara Ali Khan looked smart as ever in her co-ord set and she was styled by Ami Patel. She wore a white top and teamed it with a darker blue denim jacket and lighter blue jeans. While her jacket was from Fancy Pants, her jeans were from Madison. She looked cool in her attire and her accessory game was absolutely strong with a metallic watch, chic bracelet, and a few eye-catching rings. The makeup was light and minimal with natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose denim attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Comments

    More NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close