Your Denim Edit Ft. Nushrratt Bharuccha And Sara Ali Khan
Be it a dress or co-ords, denim fabric remains our favourite because the fabric is not only sturdy but also cool and exudes comfy vibes. In other words, denim is timeless and we can't simply overlook denims. If you are looking for some denim outfit goals, we have got you sorted. Sara Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha inspired us with denim fashion and while Sara Ali Khan wowed us with her co-ord set, Nushrratt Bharuccha slayed it in a dress. So, let's talk about their outfits for some major fashion goals.
Nushrratt Bharuccha's Denim Dress
Ajeeb Daastaans actress Nushrratt Bharuccha gave us a denim dress goal. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, her ensemble came from the label, Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. It was a blue-hued dress with kaftan sleeves and plunging neckline. Her dress was cinched at the waist with a knotted cloth belt that added structure to her attire. The dress was also enhanced by tie and dye tones and she paired her attire with red and embellished pencil heels. To accentuate the edgy look, Nushrratt also upped her look with gold-toned layers of neckpieces that came from Jewellery By Avni Gujral. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The side swept, softly-curled tresses completed her look.
Sara Ali Khan's Denim Co-ord Set
Sara Ali Khan looked smart as ever in her co-ord set and she was styled by Ami Patel. She wore a white top and teamed it with a darker blue denim jacket and lighter blue jeans. While her jacket was from Fancy Pants, her jeans were from Madison. She looked cool in her attire and her accessory game was absolutely strong with a metallic watch, chic bracelet, and a few eye-catching rings. The makeup was light and minimal with natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, whose denim attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.