Madhuri Dixit's Backless Kurti And Black Sharara Makes For A Stylish Sangeet Ceremony Outfit

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most legendary actresses in the Bollywood industry, who has left everyone in awe of her beauty and dancing skills. Her elegance and grace are what makes her stand out. Every time she steps out dressed in her fashionable best, she steals the limelight in no time. However, these days the actress is making headlines for her stunning looks on Instagram. As she is judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane, she has been leaving us stunned with her timeless sartorial picks. For the latest episode, the Kalank actress opted for a stylish black sharara set and gave major fashion goals for sangeet ceremonies. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen dolled up in a lovely black sharara set, which came from the label Qbik. Her flared sharara had wide pants with intricate chevron patterns of different hues at the hem. Her sharara pants were teamed with a half-sleeved asymmetrical cut Kurti that was accentuated by golden floral embroidered patterns and backless detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress draped a net-fabric black dupatta, which had an embellished golden border. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with fancy black long earrings, silver-toned bangles, and rings. Her jewellery came from the labels Silver Streak and Vithaldas while the black nail paint, upped her look.

On the makeup front, Madhuri Dixit kept the base warm and subtle. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she softly contoured her forehead, nose, and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, soft black kohl, mascara, light eye shadow, and maroon lip shade spruced up her look. The Aaja Nachle actress pulled back her mid-parted poofy tresses into a low ponytail. She used a fancy hairband to tie her hair that upped the style quotient.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram