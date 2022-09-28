Just In
Navratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas
Navratri festival 2022 has begun on an exciting note and we are sure you have had a great time meeting your friends, and loved ones, and dancing to the tunes of popular Garba tracks. This year, day 8 of the Navratri festival will have peacock green as the auspicious colour. The serene hue represents freshness, compassion, and individuality. When it comes to style, Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and many others posed wearing stunning peacock green outfits. You can replicate their look and wear a Navratri outfit featuring a lovely peacock green hue!
You can either pick a quintessential traditional outfit or wear a lovely fusion attire to rock the Navratri look. The idea is here to experiment with your ensemble choices!
Scroll below to get inspired by peacock green outfits worn by Bollywood actresses that look festive and occasion-ready:
Kriti Sanon in Peacock Green Lehenga
The gorgeous Kriti Sanon donned this beautiful modern lehenga in peacock green. Apart from the luscious and serene hue, the subtle blingy detailing with rhinestones and sequins made the outfit look festive-ready! The fringe border at the dupatta added an eclectic touch to the lehenga. Kriti accentuated her outfit with matching stone jewelry and left her tresses open and fabulous.
Modern lehengas with blingy details make a perfect choice when you wish to go beyond traditional lehengas. Pick one in peacock green and dazzle at the Navratri pandal!
Mouni Roy in Peacock Green Lehenga
Mouni Roy looked beautiful in a peacock green lehenga that featured lovely sequin and embroidery work. Her lehenga outfit had that perfect modern touch with a thin strapped choli blouse. Mouni accentuated her contemporary lehenga outfit by opting for boho jewelry. Her makeup was dewy and flaunted an open hairdo!
Madhuri Dixit in Peacock green Ethnic Gown
The original Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit looked amazing in a peacock green gown. Her outfit had a perfect balance of traditional and modern with a contemporary silhouette and ethnic zardozi embroidery work.
A dress crafted with a structured silhouette and some lovely embroidery work can make a stunning fusion outfit. Select a green lehenga-style dress or gown and flaunt it as your peacock green Navratri outfit!
Alia Bhatt in Peacock Green Ruffles Saree
Get inspired by Alia's peacock green ruffles saree. We loved how the six yards Indian ensemble was given a modern, contemporary twist. Alia's lightweight peacock green saree featured a lovely paisley print and ruffles edging. She teamed the trendy saree with off shoulder blouse. On the accessory front, Ms.Bhatt chose statement chandbali earrings. Her makeup was minimal and her hairdo comprised a middle-parted sleek ponytail.
There is no hard and fast rule that Indian festivities should be celebrated wearing only traditional attire. You can create your own rule and opt for a modern or fusion attire to look apart!
Shilpa Shetty in Peacock Green Saree Gown
The confessed yogini of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty looked ultra-glamourous in this green saree gown. The peacock hue, sequin detailing, and structured silhouette; everything about her saree gown spoke original and stylish. Shilpa donned statement earrings to complete her fusion attire.
A saree gown is a trendy and offbeat blend of saree and gown. For special occasions and festivities, a saree gown can add that eclectic vibe to your entire outlook!
