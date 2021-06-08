Like Madhuri Dixit And Rakul Preet Singh, Amp Up Your Summer Makeup Game With Pretty Pastel Tone Eye Shadows Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Pastel makeup has made a big splash this year and the trend is here to stay, especially during summers. Summer makeup is all about going minimal and playing with light hues and when we talk about light hues, there's nothing softer and dreamier than the eye-soothing pastel colours. From lavender to pink to blue, there are a number of lovely hues you can experiment with on any occasion. The hues are sure to become your favourite as we decode the beautiful makeup looks of Madhuri Dixit and Rakul Preet Singh. While Madhuri stunned in lavender eye shadow, Rakul exuded fresh vibes in pink. So, let us take a closer look at their pastel makeup looks for summer goals.

Madhuri Dixit's Pastel Makeup Look

For the latest episode of Dance Deewane, as Madhuri Dixit got ready in her purple lehenga, she went for a matching pastel makeup look and looked gorgeous. She opted for lavender eye shadow and applied it all over her lids. On the top of that, the Kalank actress drew a line with the black eyeliner that upped the look of her eyes. She applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes and blushed up the apple of her cheeks with a tint of soft pink colour. Coming to lips, Madhuri chose matte-mauve pink lipstick to balance her look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Pastel Makeup Look

For the Tennis Premier League auction event, Rakul Preet Singh donned a white dress and teamed it with a pastel pink makeup look. She applied pastel pink eye shadow all over her lids and crease part and blended it well to get the perfect intensity. The Sardar Ka Grandson actress applied black kohl on her lower waterline and coated her eyelashes with mascara. Her forehead, nose, and cheekbones were sharply contoured and had oodles of highlighted touch. She opted for soft tone blush and wrapped up her look with pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about this pastel makeup look of Madhuri Dixit and Rakul Preet Singh? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

