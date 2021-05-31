Sardar Ka Grandson Promotions: Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Strong Case For Crop Tops With Trains Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rakul Preet Singh has been fashionably promoting her movie, Sardar Ka Grandson. While she has flaunted a number of western outfits on Instagram, she has also made a strong case for trousers and floor-sweeping cropped tops. Styled by Anshika Verma, we have decoded the two outfit of hers for some fashion inspiration.

Rakul Preet Singh's Green And Ivory Co-ords

Recently, for the promotional round, the De De Pyaar De actress wore an ensemble from Zwaan. It was a full-sleeved outfit that featured flared sleeves and a long trail. Her top was accentuated by white patterns and she teamed it with high-waist ivory pants, which were flared at the hem. Her intricate black and gold floral-cut earrings from Chanel (made available from Viange) upped her stylish quotient. She also wore a sleek gold-toned bracelet from One Nought One One. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The high ponytail completed her stylish look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Pink And Black Co-ords

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in her co-ords that were designed by Dalida Ayach. It was a one-shouldered pink top with a statement bow pleated floor-length drape that she teamed with high-waist black trousers. She sported beige sandals with her ensemble, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with golden hoops and modern rings. The jewellery came from Eurumme and Misho. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her gorgeous look.

