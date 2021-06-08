Madhuri Dixit’s Latest Purple Phulkari Lehenga Set Price Can Buy You An iPhone; Can You Guess The Cost Now? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Madhuri Dixit's look in Indian outfits has always been our favourite. Be it suits, lehengas, or sarees, there's no one like her who can pull off the traditional outfits with the same grace, style, and elegance. On the sets of Dance Deewane reality show, we have seen her acing many different lehengas in different styles and hues. For the latest episode, she opted for a purple phulkari lehenga set that was extremely beautiful and you'll be astonished to know its price. So, let us take a close look at her attire and know it's actual worth.

So, for the latest episode of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene was dolled up in a purple phulkari lehenga set, which came from the duo designer Sukriti & Aakriti's label. Her beautiful lehenga was accentuated by intricate multiple patterns in blue shade and silver shade. The ruffled purple border gave good finishing look to her lehenga. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved round-collar lavender-hued choli, which featured subtle white prints. Styled by Ami Patel, the Kalank actress draped a sheer purple dupatta that was fully embroidered with colourful thread, along with sequence and mirror work and gota. Madhuri's lehenga made for a perfect outfit for summer weddings and it costs Rs. 123,200 approximately. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with designer silver-toned hoops, a heavy necklace, bracelets, and rings that came from Amrapali.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, matching pastel eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and matte-mauve pink lipstick spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her side-parted messy tresses into a mid-voluminous ponytail and looked amazing.

Pic Credits: Ami Patel's Instagram