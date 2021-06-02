Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Floral Sky Blue Lehenga Is Ideal For Monsoon Weddings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While sky-blue is popular when it comes to western outfits, the colour is slowly becoming popular when it comes to traditional outfits too. Recently, Madhuri Dixit Nene proved how a sky-blue ethnic attire can make one stand out. She was styled by Ami Patel and the actress also flaunted heavy jewellery to accentuate her look. So, let's decode her latest outfit and jewellery game.

So, Madhuri Dixit wore a lehenga set that came from the label, Torani. Her attire featured a half-sleeved blouse and flared skirt. The blouse was checkered and accentuated by pink, ivory, and mustard floral accents, and the skirt was enhanced by floral accents. The complementing dupatta with subtle floral patterns spruced up her attire. Truly, her lehenga set was an ode to nature and now let's talk about her jewellery.

So, she notched up her look with a silver filigree necklace that had gold accents and tassels with mustard beads. The elaborate studs went well with her look and so did the smart bracelet. Her silver jewellery came from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The highlighted braids hairdo rounded out her avatar. Madhuri Dixit was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam