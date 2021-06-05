Madhuri Dixit Oozes Glamour And Elegance In Her Multicolour Striped Saree; Here’s How Much It Costs! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ask anyone who is an absolute saree slayer in Bollywood town and there will be only one name coming up and that is none other than our Dhak Dhak star Madhuri Dixit. We are all aware of her love for sarees and we have even seen her pulling off variety of different sarees with utmost grace, style, and elegance. For the latest episode of reality show Dance Deewane, where she is a judge, she got dressed in a beautiful multicolour striped saree and treated us with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Madhuri Dixit's saree looked really pretty and is worth-investing in for the wedding-related dos. So, let us take a closer look at her saree, decode it, and find the actual price of it.

So, for her appearance in the episode, Madhuri Dixit Nene was decked up in a red silk satin crepe saree, which was accentuated by digitally printed stripes at the bottom of her saree and pallu. The striped patterns were in the shades of green, blue, and orange, that looked so colourful and eye-catching. Her lovely saree came from the fashion designer Kshitij Jalori's label and costs INR 24,800 approximately. Styled by Ami Patel, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress draped the pallu in an open style and teamed it with a sleeveless sea-green hued blouse. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels. Madhuri Dixit accessorised her look with green-stone studded earrings, multicolour stone and white pearls-studded necklace, bangles, and rings from Amrapali. The diva further upped her look with red nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, dark eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and red shiny lipstick, spruced up her look. The Kalank actress pulled back her highlighted messy tresses into a chic low bun and looked wonderful.

So, what do you think about this saree and look of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram