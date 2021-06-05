Just In
- 1 hr ago Yami Gautam Stuns In Her Orange Suit For Mehendi; Reminds Us Of Deepika Padukone’s Orange Suit
- 3 hrs ago Pudina Rice Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
- 3 hrs ago World Environment Day 2021: Roles Of Metals In Human Health
- 3 hrs ago #IAmABlueWarrior: Josh App Launches Fundraiser To Help COVID Warriors And Frontline Workers
Don't Miss
- News FATF regional body retains Pakistan on 'enhanced follow-up' status
- Movies Shreya Dhanwanthary Is Shocked By Government's Silence On Weak Medical Infrastructure Amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Sports Azerbaijan GP: Will Hamilton take the lead or will Max Verstappen reign supreme?
- Finance Rising Risks To CPI Inflation Remain: CRISIL
- Automobiles Hydrogen-Powered Three-Wheeler Under Development By H2E Power Systems: Details
- Technology Amazon OnePlus TV U1S Quiz Answers: Win Free OnePlus TV
- Travel 10 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In India In June 2021
- Education World Environment Day 2021 Theme And History For Students
Madhuri Dixit Oozes Glamour And Elegance In Her Multicolour Striped Saree; Here’s How Much It Costs!
Ask anyone who is an absolute saree slayer in Bollywood town and there will be only one name coming up and that is none other than our Dhak Dhak star Madhuri Dixit. We are all aware of her love for sarees and we have even seen her pulling off variety of different sarees with utmost grace, style, and elegance. For the latest episode of reality show Dance Deewane, where she is a judge, she got dressed in a beautiful multicolour striped saree and treated us with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Madhuri Dixit's saree looked really pretty and is worth-investing in for the wedding-related dos. So, let us take a closer look at her saree, decode it, and find the actual price of it.
So, for her appearance in the episode, Madhuri Dixit Nene was decked up in a red silk satin crepe saree, which was accentuated by digitally printed stripes at the bottom of her saree and pallu. The striped patterns were in the shades of green, blue, and orange, that looked so colourful and eye-catching. Her lovely saree came from the fashion designer Kshitij Jalori's label and costs INR 24,800 approximately. Styled by Ami Patel, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress draped the pallu in an open style and teamed it with a sleeveless sea-green hued blouse. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels. Madhuri Dixit accessorised her look with green-stone studded earrings, multicolour stone and white pearls-studded necklace, bangles, and rings from Amrapali. The diva further upped her look with red nail paint.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, dark eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and red shiny lipstick, spruced up her look. The Kalank actress pulled back her highlighted messy tresses into a chic low bun and looked wonderful.
So, what do you think about this saree and look of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram