Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 Beautiful Ensembles Of The Diva To Keep You Ethnically-Inspired For Weddings
It's said, 'beauty fades away one day' but the statement has been proved wrong by Bollywood's dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. The actress, who is loved for her charm and grace, always leaves everyone mesmerised with her natural beauty. Apart from taking everyone's breath away with her million-dollar smile and dancing skills, the diva is also a major fashion inspiration for all the ladies. She is very updated with fashion trends. Her fashion is classy and sophisticated. She mostly likes to keep it elegant and traditional. So, today on her birthday, we have come up with her 5 beautiful ensembles that will keep you ethnically inspired for weddings.
Madhuri Dixit In A Yellow Lehenga
For the latest episode of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene was dressed to impress in a blossoming bright yellow lehenga, which came from Seema Gujral's collection. Her beautiful lehenga was accentuated by silver sequins and tiny crystals. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline yellow choli that featured intricate black patterns and stripes. The Devdas actress draped a matching-patterned dupatta and accessorised her look with green-stone detailed long earrings and bangles from Joolry. She tied her poofy tresses into a low ponytail and spruced up her look with sharply contoured and highlighted face, filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pinkish eye shadow, soft blush, and maroon lipstick.
Madhuri Dixit In A Grey Saree
Madhuri Dixit looked epitome of beauty in a grey saree, which was designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Her saree was accentuated by mirror-work and different embellished patterns. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress upped her look with a pair of earrings, a statement necklace, and bracelet from Joolry. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, mascara, and maroon lip tint.
Madhuri Dixit In A Red Lehenga Saree
Madhuri Dixit looked ravishing in a red lehenga saree, which was designed by Ritika Mirchandani. Her lehenga was accentuated by ruffled border while the pallu of her attire was intricately embroidered and had a lace border. She draped the floor-length pallu in a saree style and wore a matching band-type belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Kalank actress teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved embroidered blouse and notched up her look with a pair of yellow earrings and multiple bracelets by Neha Lulla. Madhuri let loose her side-parted curled locks and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, oodles of mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and dark nude-pink lip shade.
Madhuri Dixit In A Mustard Sharara Set
Madhuri Dixit Nene sported a mustard-colour sharara set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and looked gorgeous as ever. Her flared sharara bottoms was accentuated by shimmer embroidered patterns and featured stone work. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired it with a sleeveless matching kurti that was adorned with heavy mirror-work. The diva completed her look with an equally pretty sheer dupatta that featured pom-poms on the border. She accessorised her look with green-pearls detailed gold-toned jhumkis, a heavy choker, yellow bangles, and rings from Kishandas & Co. Madhuri Dixit let loose her side-parted layered tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and brown lipstick.
Madhuri Dixit In A White Shirt And Red Skirt
Madhuri Dixit's Indo-western ensemble seems perfect for sangeet, haldi, or mehendi functions. She donned a full-sleeved off-white shirt, which featured stone-studded floral patterns on the front, giving a necklace feel. Styled by Ami Patel, she tucked her shirt with a high-waist flared long red skirt that was accentuated by blossoming white floral prints and multi-striped border. Madhuri's attire came from the label Patine and she completed her look with silver heels. The diva opted for minimal jewellery and elevated her look with filled brows, smokey eyes, oodles of mascara, and magenta lip shade. She tied her heavy curled locks into a half hairdo and looked beautiful.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit Nene!
Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram