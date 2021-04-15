Madhuri Dixit Nene Looks Splendid In A Pink Metallic Lehenga And It’s Price Can Afford You A Foreign Trip! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Madhuri Dixit Nene always leaves us speechless with her each and every look. Whatever outfits she dons, be it ethnic or western, she carries it with a lot of poise, that always steal our attention. Not only she looks beautiful in her each attire, but also stands out as a fashion inspiration for young ladies. As the diva is judging Dance Deewane Season 13, she has continuously been treating us with her gorgeous looks one after the other. Recently, Madhuri Dixit shared a set of new pictures on Instagram, where she was seen sporting a pink metallic lehenga. The actress looked splendid in it and after knowing the cost of it, you'll be shocked as it's so expensive that it can even afford you a foreign trip. So, let us take a close look at her attire and know it's actual price.

So, for the latest episode, Madhuri Dixit got dressed up in a blush-pink metallic winged lehenga, which came from the designer Amit Aggarwal's Euphor collection. Her structured tulle lehenga was accentuated by pin-striped patterns and was dyed in two different pink shades. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed it up with a sleeveless V-shaped corder hand-embroidered blouse and draped a matching-patterned dupatta, that featured bold pink border. Madhuri's this metallic lehenga was a super expensive number and costs INR 1.65 Lakh. The diva completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with pink stones-detailed silver-toned earrings, a pretty necklace, a gold-toned bracelet, and rings. The pink nail paint, upped her look.

On the make-up front, with the right proportion of foundation and concealer, she kept the base flawless. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade, spruced up her look. Madhuri Dixit pulled back her highlighted teased hair into a dazzling messy hair bun and looked super stunning.

So, what do you think about this look and lehenga of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram