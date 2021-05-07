Mother’s Day 2021: 8 Stunning Jewellery Gift Ideas Inspired By Stylish Moms From Bollywood Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jewellery would definitely make for a perfect Mother's Day gift and if you are thinking of what jewellery to buy for your mother, the stylish moms from B-town are here to inspire you. From Neha Dhupia to Kajol, these actresses are among the best-dressed mothers from the Hindi film industry. However, this time, instead of their outfits, we have talked about their jewellery looks, which will give you ornamental goals for this Mother's Day.

Photographer Courtesy: The Memory Album by Priyanka

Heavy Bangles Like Neha Dhupia's

If your mother's style sense is as bold and edgy as Neha Dhupia, you can gift her heavy bangles like the ones she's flaunting. She wore these statement bangles from Rare Heritage for women's awards. Styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, Neha wore these diamond-studded heavy bangles with a red Masaba Gupta outfit. Her bangles were certainly eye-catching and will definitely leave your mother awestruck.

Picture Source: Instagram

Vibrant Studs Like Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's

If your mother's fashion sensibility is as cool and chic as Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, you should gift her a pair of colourful studs like she has sported. The author of the book, 'the 12 Commandments of being a Woman', Tahira wore these striking studs from Farah Khan Ali's jewellery brand. Accentuated by sky-blue hue, her studs went well with her off-shouldered structured dress from Paule Ka that she wore for the IIFA Awards. She was styled by Aastha Sharma. Studs like these would make for a unique jewellery gift.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

An Emerald Neckpiece Like Madhuri Dixit Nene's

If your mother's fashion game is as vibrant and trendy as Madhuri Dixit Nene, you should gift her something as bright as gemstone jewellery. Speaking of precious stones, if your mother loves emeralds, there's nothing that can make your mother happier than an emerald neckpiece just like Madhuri Dixit's. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress wore this exquisite diamond and emerald neckpiece from the label Rose. She wore the emerald neckpiece with a green chikankari lehenga from Torani.

Picture Source: Instagram

Delicate Earrings Like Karisma Kapoor's

If your mother's fashion is as on-point and minimal as Karisma Kapoor's, you should gift her dainty gold earrings just like hers. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma wore a textured Payal Khandwala's kurta set for family festivities and spruced up her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, which were as gorgeous as her attire. Her earrings came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and would definitely make for a thoughtful gift.

Picture Source: Instagram

A Minimal Neckpiece Like Amy Jackson's

If your mother's style is as classy and extraordinary as Amy Jackson's, you can gift her something as minimal as her diamond neckpiece, which is not only sleek but also dazzling. She wore this light diamond neckpiece from William & Son and teamed it with My Wardrobe HQ's structured red off-shouldered dress. However, apart from diamond, you can also gift her a white-gold neckpiece like this and if you gift it with complementing studs, your mother would really approve of it.

Photographer Courtesy: Arshaan Gandhi

A Layered Set Like Kareena Kapoor Khan's

If your mother's fashion game is as slay-worthy and fabulous like Kareena Kapoor Khan's, she deserves a jewellery set like Kareena Kapoor's on Mother's Day. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena wore this layered neckpiece set from Malabar Gold and Diamonds for an ad campaign for the jewellery brand. She paired her jewellery set with a grey floral lehenga from Rahul Mishra. Apart from neckpiece, her jewellery set consisted of an intricately-crafted bangle and layered dangler earrings.

Photographer Courtesy: Ramesh Kondapuram

A Modern Gold Set Like Lara Dutta Bhupathi's

If your mother's style game is as trendy and effortless as Lara Dutta Bhupathi's, gift her something contemporary as Lara's gold set. The former Miss Universe was styled by Eshaa Amiin and she wore this gold set with her one-shouldered orange dress. Her jewellery set consisted of sun rays-like earrings and eye-catching smart bracelets. The best part is that your mother would be able to flaunt such a jewellery set with almost any attire.

Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra

Ethnic Earrings Like Kajol's

If your mother's fashion is as relatable and versatile as Kajol's, you can gift her almost any jewellery because you know that she will ace any look. However, if your mother looks pretty in ethnic outfits like Kajol, you can gift her ethnic earrings like hers. She wore these traditional pearl and emerald earrings from Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar with her patterned yellow ethnic outfit. And with this gift, your mother will learn that you understand her fashion quite well.

So, which actresses' jewellery would you like to gift your mother on Mother's Day 2021? Let us know that.