Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sara Ali Khan, And Konkona Sen Sharma Show 3 Different Ways To Style Side Braid Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Hair braids or hair plaits have become a popular hairstyle. This hairstyle can make one look pretty and elegant in no time and complements traditional outfits. However, over a period of time, we have seen that there are a thousand of braids-styles one could try and make a huge statement with it. Among all the braid hairstyles, side braids are becoming more and more popular, especially among Bollywood celebrities. In the past few weeks, we have seen many actresses sporting side braids in their own chic and stylish way. So, take a look as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sara Ali Khan, and Konkona Sen Sharma show 3 different ways to style and flaunt side braid.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Messy Side Braid

For her appearance on one of the episodes of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene styled her hair into side messy braid and looked very pretty. She parted her hair from the side and pulled all her tresses to one side to form a braid. She created the three-strand normal braid but to add messy effect, she teased her braid to make it a little loose. With the help of curling iron, the diva styled her front bangs. However, she didn't let those bangs fall on her forehead.

Sara Ali Khan's Four-Strand Side Braid

In one of the pictures from her latest photoshoot, Sara Ali Khan was flaunting her regal and elegant side in a four-strand side braid. Her braid was neatly made with four strands that looked super chic. She gave her hair side-partition and grab them all together to form a side braid. After diving her hair into four equal sections, the actress made a proper side braid by criss-crossing the sections over one another.

Konkona Sen Sharma's Three-Strand Braid

At one of the promotional rounds of Ajeeb Daastaans, Konkona Sen Sharma sported a classic three-strand side plait and looked like an elegant lady. Her hairstyle is super quick and easy to make. In fact, it's one of the most common side braids and we all have worn it either in our school days or on casual days. She parted her hair from the centre and form a side braid with three strands.

So, what do you think about these side braid hairstyles of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 15:15 [IST]