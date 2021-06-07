ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan Has Two Stunning Lehenga Goals If You Are Planning On Attending A Wedding In Future

    For upcoming wedding season, you might need some lehenga goals and we have some contemporary lehenga goals for you from Sara Ali Khan. The actress flaunted two stunning lehenga outfits designed by Manish Malhotra, which we have decoded for you. The lehengas are perfect for those, who want to look modern and chic when attending a wedding.

    Picture Source: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Embellished Lehenga Set

    Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan did a campaign photoshoot for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. She wore a mustard-yellow lehenga set for one of the photoshoots for the brand. The lehenga featured a blouse that had a slit backline and a voluminous skirt. Her attire was accentuated by intricate silver zari embellished accents and gota work. She accessorised her lehenga look with gold jewellery from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. The jewelley was modern and minimally done. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted braided tresses completed her look.

    Photogrpher Courtesy: Victoria Krundysheva

    Sara Ali Khan's Geometrical Enameled Lehenga

    For the Manish Malhotra's photoshoot at The Leela Palace Jaipur, Sara Ali Khan took our breath away with her resplendent lehenga. The actress wore a contemporary sleeveless blouse and teamed it with a flared skirt and a complementing dupatta. Her geometrical enameled lehenga was accentuated by signature sparkle and the look was mainly accessory-free except for a statement ring. Sara's makeup was beautifully done with matte-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses adorned with a pretty hairband rounded out her avatar.

    So, which lehenga look of Sara Ali Khan did you like more? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
