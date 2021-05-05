Mother’s Day 2021: Top 5 Saree-Gift Ideas Depending On The Kind Of Saree Your Mother Likes Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Mother's Day is around the corner and we are sure you would want to make it a special day for her. Of course, you can make it special by wishing her and spending quality time with her. You can cook for your mother too and give her a gift that would make her day even more special. So, when it comes to gift ideas, we have a perfect suggestion for you if your mother loves draping sarees. You got it right, saree is the gift idea for the day. However, if your mother is a saree-enthusiast, she must be having a particular style or taste in sarees. So, depending on the kind of saree that she prefers, we have curated five sarees for Mother's Day 2021.

If She Loves The Maximalist Trend

Well, your mother might love the maximalist trend and prefer those heavy and elaborate sarees over those light and minimal ones. If that's the case you should gift her bold-hued saree with myriad of patterns and striking colour-blocks such as brick-red and blue as in the picture or yellow and black. The saree in the picture came from JJ Valaya's Bursa The Ottoman Saga collection, which he showed at the India Couture Week 2020 via digital medium. And if you are planning on gifting her maximalist saree, you can also give her complementing neckpiece or earrings as an additional present.

If She Loves All Things Floral

A soft and pastel floral saree would make for an ideal Mother's Day gift, if your mother has a strong affinity for floral and nature-inspired patterns. You can gift her a pastel base saree with floral appliqué work or a perhaps a pristine white saree with floral chikankari embroidery. For instance, the saree in the picture will totally leave her awestruck. This organza saree came from Rahul Mishra's Lotus Pond collection and it featured 3D sequinned blouse with two and three-dimensional floral detailing. However, with florals we suggest you get pastel or sorbet hues because the soothing shades would be perfect for this summer season.

If She Loves Silk Fabric

We believe there is a dedicated clientele reserved just for silk sarees and if your mother has more silk fabric sarees than other fabric, you should gift her silk saree. But if she has lesser number of silk sarees, Mother's Day would be the perfect opportunity to gift her a silk saree. When it comes to silk, you can opt for Kanjeevaram silk, Mysore silk, tussar silk, and raw silk among others. This saree in the picture draped by Out Of Love actress Rasika Dugal came from Vriksh Designs by Gunjan Jain. She wore a khadi tussar silk saree as the showstopper and her saree featured weaving techniques like jala and ikat. Well, your mother would be definitely impressed by your taste in saree.

If She Loves Red Colour

If red be the favourite hue of your mother, gift her a red saree. Now, you don't have to buy a bright red saree or a plain red saree for her but can go for deeper shades of red with patterns. You can either buy a saree for her with a matching blouse but if you think it would be overwhelming, you can even go for a shade that is either contrasting or blending. This saree in the image by designer Gaurang Shah is definitely about deep red hue and floral pattern play. And your mother with slightly maximalist taste is definitely going to love such a gorgeous saree.

If She Loves Light And Airy Sarees

If your mother loves simple and airy sarees, you can gift her minimally done sarees, which will also offer respite from the heat. However, instead of cotton, you can make it special for her by gifting an exquisite linen saree or khadi saree. Something like this simple saree of Ajeeb Daastaans actress Konkona Sen Sharma is exactly what we are talking about. Also, you can gift your mother a pair of dainty studs or sleek pendant neckpiece with a minimal saree on Mother's Day 2021.

So, which saree would you like to gift your mother this Mother's Day? Let us know that.