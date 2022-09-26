Just In
- 51 min ago Anushka Sharma Haircare: A Protein-Packed DIY Hair Mask For Strong And Healthy Tresses
- 1 hr ago Navratri 2022: What Is Shakti Peetha? Lists Of All 51 Powerful Temples
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Unbelievable Offers On Smartwatches
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 26 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Kerala Lottery result today: Check winning numbers for Win Win W 685 for September 26
- Technology Apple Festival Sale Begins in India; How to Get up to Rs. 7,000 Discount
- Finance Two New Stocks Added To Futures & Options Ban List On 26 September 2022
- Movies Neha Kakkar Welcomes Falguni Pathak On Indian Idol 13 Amid 'Maine Payal' Remake Row; Fans Disappointed
- Sports Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9
- Education CAT 2022 Application Form Correction Window ends at 5 pm today, September 26: Check how to correct details
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Everything You Need To Know
- Travel Epic Winter Vacations In India: Trip Idea 1 - Houseboat Cruise Through The Kerala Waters
Navratri 2022 Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit, Grey Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Beauties
Navratri is synonymous with "nine nights" and is conducted in the honor of Maa Durga and her nine avatars! The festival is celebrated with pooja, aartis, and Garba Raas. This year, day 6 of Navratri will have grey as the auspicious colour. The hue signifies peace and having balanced emotions. You can wear a stunning grey outfit and look amazing in a subtle undertone ensemble!
Image: Instagram
Need some inspiration for your grey traditional attire? Here's a list of festive-appropriate grey colour outfits donned by leading Bollywood divas! Go ahead and find your perfect inspiration!
Grey Sharara
Image: Instagram
Shararas make a classic and trendy choice both. Shraddha Kapoor wore a lovely grey sharara that had bead detailing and a well-structured silhouette. She accentuated her ethnic attire with big statement earrings!
Pick a sharara set outfit that has a plain, printed, or embroidered look. Wear ethnic or boho-style jewelry to look occasion-ready!
Grey Anarkali Suit
Image: Instagram
The stunning Karisma Kapoor looked fabulous in a grey Anarkali suit that featured a floral and geometric print. The pompom detailing at the dupatta added a boho vibe to her ethnic ensemble. Karisma chose a choker neckpiece, a few Kada bangles, and Punjabi juttis to complete her quintessential Indian look!
Anarkali suits have a flared silhouette or outlook. Such dresses make a suitable option especially for enjoying the Navratri dance and festivities. Pick an Anarkali suit with a fair bit of detailing to look your festive best!
Grey Kurta and Palazzo
Image: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor, the true blue fashionista of B-Town donned this stunning grey kurta and palazzo pants. Her grey wrap-style kurta featured long sleeves, an open slit style at the front, and a kite geometric pattern. The subtle grey hue of the kurta and matte gold of the palazzo pants made an unusual and chic combination!
There is nothing more comfortable than Indian-style Kurti and palazzo pants. Pick one in grey colour and wear it as your day 6 grey Navratri outfit!
Grey Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
Actress Khushi Kapoor looked chic in a grey co-ord set that comprised a printed bralette, thigh-high slit skirt, and a matching jacket with mirror work. She opted for minimal makeup and went for open tresses look to complete her fusion style outlook!
Co-ord sets with ethnic or fusion style detailing make a perfect option to wear on Indian festivities, especially Navratri. Pick an Indo-western style outfit with peculiar details like mirror work, thread embroidery, bohemian tassels, and more!
Grey Embellished Saree
Image: Instagram
Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in this grey embellished saree that's perfect for a special occasion or festive wear. The silver-grey sequin work across the saree and matching blouse looked dazzling. She completed up her contemporary saree look with Jadau jewelry including a neckpiece, earrings, and a Kada bangle!
Since the Navratri festival is all about spreading love, joy, and worshipping the goddess; you can pick a blingy outfit i.e.modern saree to look apart!
Grey Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
The talented Vidya Balan donned this lovely grey silk saree that featured sheen and shine with its floral print and subtle golden border. She teamed up the ethnic saree with a matching three-fourth sleeve blouse. Vidya complemented her grey attire with a statement ring and polki earrings!
Indian festivities like Navratri calls for special Indianized outfits and attires. Wear a soft, lightweight silk saree that fits best as your grey Navratri outfit requirement!
Grey Saree and Peplum Top
Image: Instagram
Get inspired by Shilpa Shetty's stunning grey ensemble that added an offbeat twist to the saree. She wore a lightweight printed grey saree with a matching peplum-style top. The modern peplum top was a clever choice to ditch the regular saree blouse which gave a contemporary vibe to the saree outfit!
To add an eclectic twist to your ethnic Navratri look, pick a piece of clothing like a modern blouse, saree, or lehenga that has a modern vibe to it. The fusion-style dressing makes a lovely choice to celebrate Indian festivals!
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 5: Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Green Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses
- bollywood wardrobeTrisha Krishnan Looks Alluring As Princess Kundavai In Ponniyin Selvan
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra, The Glam Diva In In Backless Black Dress Gives Chic Fashion Goals
- menSalman Khan’s Suit Looks From Bigg Boss Are Dapper And Debonair! We Pick The Best Ones
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 4: Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Yellow Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeAishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan Looks Speak Royalty; Know More About Her Goddess-Like Style
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 3: Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit, Royal Blue Navratri Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 2: Ananya Panday To Sonam Kapoor, Red Navratri Outfit Ideas To Steal From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo’s Influential Style That Needs To Be Bookmarked
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Aces Oversized Shirts Style - Perfect Inspiration For Effortless Maternity Fashion
- womenNavratri 2022 Day 1 Colour: White Navratri Outfit Ideas To Denote Purity And Innocence
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty In Colourful Co-ords Will Brighten Up Your Day!