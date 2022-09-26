Navratri 2022 Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit, Grey Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Beauties

Grey Sharara Image: Instagram Shararas make a classic and trendy choice both. Shraddha Kapoor wore a lovely grey sharara that had bead detailing and a well-structured silhouette. She accentuated her ethnic attire with big statement earrings! Pick a sharara set outfit that has a plain, printed, or embroidered look. Wear ethnic or boho-style jewelry to look occasion-ready!

Grey Anarkali Suit Image: Instagram The stunning Karisma Kapoor looked fabulous in a grey Anarkali suit that featured a floral and geometric print. The pompom detailing at the dupatta added a boho vibe to her ethnic ensemble. Karisma chose a choker neckpiece, a few Kada bangles, and Punjabi juttis to complete her quintessential Indian look! Anarkali suits have a flared silhouette or outlook. Such dresses make a suitable option especially for enjoying the Navratri dance and festivities. Pick an Anarkali suit with a fair bit of detailing to look your festive best!

Grey Kurta and Palazzo Image: Instagram Sonam Kapoor, the true blue fashionista of B-Town donned this stunning grey kurta and palazzo pants. Her grey wrap-style kurta featured long sleeves, an open slit style at the front, and a kite geometric pattern. The subtle grey hue of the kurta and matte gold of the palazzo pants made an unusual and chic combination! There is nothing more comfortable than Indian-style Kurti and palazzo pants. Pick one in grey colour and wear it as your day 6 grey Navratri outfit!

Grey Co-ord Set Image: Instagram Actress Khushi Kapoor looked chic in a grey co-ord set that comprised a printed bralette, thigh-high slit skirt, and a matching jacket with mirror work. She opted for minimal makeup and went for open tresses look to complete her fusion style outlook! Co-ord sets with ethnic or fusion style detailing make a perfect option to wear on Indian festivities, especially Navratri. Pick an Indo-western style outfit with peculiar details like mirror work, thread embroidery, bohemian tassels, and more!

Grey Embellished Saree Image: Instagram Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in this grey embellished saree that's perfect for a special occasion or festive wear. The silver-grey sequin work across the saree and matching blouse looked dazzling. She completed up her contemporary saree look with Jadau jewelry including a neckpiece, earrings, and a Kada bangle! Since the Navratri festival is all about spreading love, joy, and worshipping the goddess; you can pick a blingy outfit i.e.modern saree to look apart!

Grey Silk Saree Image: Instagram The talented Vidya Balan donned this lovely grey silk saree that featured sheen and shine with its floral print and subtle golden border. She teamed up the ethnic saree with a matching three-fourth sleeve blouse. Vidya complemented her grey attire with a statement ring and polki earrings! Indian festivities like Navratri calls for special Indianized outfits and attires. Wear a soft, lightweight silk saree that fits best as your grey Navratri outfit requirement!