Navratri 2022 Day 3: Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit, Royal Blue Navratri Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
Excited about the upcoming Navratri festival? We are sure you must be prepping up for the Garba dance steps but have you sorted out your Navratri dress code yet? This year, the Day 3 of Navratri will have royal blue as the auspicious colour. You can choose royal blue outfits that define richness, calmness, and tranquility!
Image: Instagram
If you are wondering how to curate the royal blue outfit to look your serene best then don't worry. We have made the outfit selection simpler for you. Be it a traditional lehenga or a contemporary saree, the blue colour will look best on you!
Get inspired by the Bollywood beauties to look chic and elegant in the Royal Blue Navratri outfit:
Blue Bandhani Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Alia looked chic and beautiful in this blue bandhani lehenga and choli look. The lehenga had a matte gold zari border detailing and a matching deep V-neck choli blouse. She glammed up the fusion style lehenga with statement Jhumka earrings and bindi on her forehead.
When in doubt, stick to the traditional print or pattern. Bandhani print is a quintessential print that originated in Gujarat and makes a fine pattern on clothes and accessories. Find your perfect ethnic wear inspiration from Alia's blue bandhani lehenga look!
Blue Modern Lehenga
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene looked super glam in this blue lehenga set that had a puff-sleeved blouse and a flared lehenga. The sequin work across the lehenga and blouse appeared shimmery and festive-ready.
There was a time when lehengas only featured an embroidery work and elbow sleeve choli or blouse. Now lehengas are available in modern and contemporary avatars too. Pick a quirky lehenga that can make a perfect choice for your royal blue Navratri outfit!
Blue Punjabi Suit
Image: Instagram
Actress Mouni Roy looked ethereal in this midnight blue sleeveless salwar suit. Her ethnic attire had white and silver Gota Patti work. She chose big statement earrings to accentuate her desi attire.
A salwar suit makes a go-to choice to enjoy dancing and performing the complicated-looking raas garba steps. You just need to ensure that, the outfit has some work detailing like embroidery work, zari border, sequin, beadwork, and more!
Blue Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
Shilpa Shetty opted for a royal blue velvet co-ord set that looked nothing but chic and quirky. Her top featured detailing including a side knot,three-fourth puff sleeves, and a zari border detailing at the neckline. And the pants had a fit and flare look to them.
Modern and contemporary co-ords have become a trend now. You can pick a lovely blue co-ord ensemble that makes a suitable choice for a royal blue Navratri outfit!
Blue Contemporary Saree
Image: Instagram
Wish to opt for a lovely saree for the Navratri festival? Let the stunning Tamannaah Bhatia guide you over some offbeat saree styles. She donned a lovely contemporary blue saree that had a plain and layered look to it. Tamannaah matched the modern saree with a sequin halter neck blouse.
There is no denying that a traditional saree featuring a zari border or floral pattern print look festive-appropriate, you can break the fashion rule by opting for a contemporary ensemble to wear at Navratri celebrations!
Blue Sequin Work Saree
A saree featuring sequin and beadwork? Definitely yes especially on the festive dressing front! Take a cue from Genelia's blue sequin work saree which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. To amp up her fusion avatar, she opted for a lovely statement choker and nude makeup look.
Sequin, shimmery sarees make an apt choice for special occasions and festivities. Go for a royal blue saree to match the day 3 colour of Navratri 2022!
