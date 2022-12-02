Tamannaah Bhatia’s DIY Beauty Secrets Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Tamannaah Bhatia's got really good skin and it's a piece of common knowledge. It has always been Tamannaah Bhatia's commitment to adhere to certain skin and hair care rules to keep her skin supple and her complexion radiant. It lies in her unfiltered kit of time-tested DIY recipes.

Tamannaah Bhatia has naturally transitioned to a less is more mode of operation after years of being exposed to synthetics and cosmetics of no relevance to her acting career.

As rooted as she is which reflects on her DIY skincare routines, Tamannaah shares a video on her DIY beauty secrets using simple ingredients from home for Vogue India's first ever Beauty Secrets series.

"After experiencing a lot of chemical usage, I wanted to incorporate something natural in my routine," said the doe-eyed actress in the video.

Tamannaah Bhatia's DIY Beauty Secrets

During her tutorial on how to care for your skin efficiently and effectively, the actor begins by sharing a recipe for an exfoliating face scrub that any busy woman should have on hand. Here's how you can make it yourself.

1. Exfoliating face scrub

Ingredients: Indian sandalwood, ground coffee and organic honey.

Directions

Combine a teaspoon of Indian sandalwood and ground coffee together with organic honey.

For dry skin types, you can always add more honey and adjust the scrub accordingly.

Slowly massage the blend into your skin, avoiding the eyes and under-eye area once it has been prepared.

For best results, scrub for no more than ten minutes and wash off afterwards to leave your skin feeling and looking soft.

You can also use this face scrub to remove any dead skin that has built up on your skin's surface due to prolonged exposure to the sun or long-term use of makeup.

"I would suggest trying to look for raw or organic ingredients if you wish for your skin to truly benefit from these remedies," added Tamannaah.

2. Hydrating face mask

Ingredients: Gram flour, rose water and yoghurt.

Directions

With the tip of your fingers, make a paste of rose water and besan.

Add some yoghurt once the mixture has been blended for extra thickness and hydration.

Apply it to your face and allow it to dry.

Using cold water, rinse it off.

For best results, apply cold yoghurt to your skin. Ridding your skin of any redness caused by masks or scrubs, rosewater is a powerhouse of anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

In order to determine whether you are allergic to any of these ingredients, always perform a patch test on the hand or neck area first.

