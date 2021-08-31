Tamannaah Bhatia’s Floral Gown Look Is Absolutely Winning Us; Her Jewellery Game Is On Point Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tamannaah Bhatia looked awesome in her gown that made her look a class apart. Styled by Sukriti Grover, this was a floral number and her jewellery game was on-point. With this attire of hers, she gave us a structured gown goal and her makeup game was impressive. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had our attention.

So, the Baahubali: The Beginning actress's gown was figure-flattering and accentuated by black base. The multi-hued floral accents in the shades of pink, yellow, and blue upped her gown look. Her attire came from the label, Marchesa and Tamannaah looked super stunning in it. It was the gown that seemed ideal for red-carpet events and parties. Tamannaah Bhatia pulled off her gown with a lot of confidence and grace, and absolutely inspired us to up our fashion look.

The jewellery game was light and minimal. The dainty black-toned rings spruced up her avatar and the leaf-shaped danglers notched up her stylish avatar. The makeup was enhanced by nude-pink lip shade and smokey winged kohl. The cheekbones were meticulously contoured and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Tamannaah Bhatia also previously wore a leather dress and she slayed it in her attire. It was a Rocky Star dress and the diva teamed her attire with a pair of glittering sandals that came from Louboutin. The gold-toned neckpiece came from Valliyan and the ring was from Misho. The makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Raj Nagada