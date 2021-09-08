Tamannaah Bhatia and Shamita Shetty Will Convince You To Flaunt Green Outfits As Soon As You Can Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tamannaah Bhatia and Shamita Shetty gave us green outfit goals recently. They both wore separates but while Tamannaah's ensemble was certainly about glamour, Shamita's attire was more casual. Tamannaah sported her outfit for Masterchef Telugu and Shamita wore it for one of the episodes of the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT. So, let's decode their outfits for some stunning green fashion goals.

Picture Source: Instagram

Shamita Shetty's Green Outfit

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shamita Shetty looked amazing in her green-hued outfit that was designed by Shweta Aggarwal. Her ensemble featured a white top and she paired it with high-waist green trousers with gold-toned stripes. However, the most eye-catching part about her ensemble was her bomber jacket that was accentuated by leaf-patterned detailing. She teamed her attire with flat white sandals that went well with her green outfit. She accessorised her look with chic rings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl. The side-parted short wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Raj Nagada

Tamannaah Bhatia's Green Outfit

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah Bhatia looked gorgeous in her glam green outfit and absolutely gave us party-wear goals. Her ensemble was designed by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika and it featured a sleeveless blouse that was highlighted by colourful accents. Her blouse was also enhanced by an exaggerated puffed sleeve. She paired her ensemble with high-waist flared trousers that were accentuated by dazzling floral accents. Tamannaah accessorised her look with gold-toned jewellery that came from Antarez Jewels. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.