Tamannaah Bhatia And Aditi Rao Hydari Have Contemporary Sarees Goals For Festive And Wedding Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you aren't someone who prioritises contemporary sarees, let us change your mind. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted modern sarees and had us convinced in to invest in these new-age sarees. Also, with wedding season on, you might want to add some sarees to your sangeet wardrobe and other allied functions and if such is the case, you can take cues from Tamannaah and Aditi. Adding to that, you should also notice how they both upped their respective saree look with the blouses. Their saree sets are vibrant, perfect for any festive or wedding event. So, let's decode their saree looks.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Yellow Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia recently surprised the film audience with the announcement of Bholaa Shankar with the megastar, Chiranjeevi. And for the muhurat puja of the same, she wore this gorgeous yellow saree that was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. So, styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah draped an exquisite yellow saree for the occasion, which had subtly-striped ruffled palla and intricately-embellished piping. If her saree was plain-yellow, she elevated her ethnic look with a half-sleeved blouse that had a yellow base and was adorned with meticulous floral patterns in white tones. She also sported a statement gemstone ring and complementing earrings to enhance her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. She completed her look with a middle-parted bun.

Photographer Courtesy: Ipshita DB / Photographer

Aditi Rao Hydari's Red Saree

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari looked amazing in her red saree that was designed by Prints By Radhika. It was a lightweight saree that you can wear for day occasions and events. The border of her saree was accentuated by embellished tones and she paired her saree with a balloon-sleeved red blouse that was adorned with black-hued floral patterns. She kept her look jewellery-free (however, you can sport studs) and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. She notched up her look with a tiny black bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.