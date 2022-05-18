Fashion Goddesses Deepika Padukone And Tamannaah Bhatia Stun At Cannes 2022 With Their Look Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

A megastar in her own right, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is an emerging face of fashion. She has come to be known for her aesthetic sense of style. The pan-Indian performer has been on the watchlist for every fashion critic in the country. Now, joining the A-league of fashionistas at Cannes Film Festival 2022, Tamannaah Bhatia's look has been styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Known to style Deepika Padukone, Shaleena Nathani is the stylist behind both the beauties at Cannes Film Festival! A numero uno actress in the south, Tamannaah Bhatia's pan-Indian presence has earned her a massive fan-base across the country. She has joined the A-league with the likes of Deepika Padukone, when it comes to both, cinema as well as fashion, with her debut at Cannes.

With Deepika Padukone donning Sabyasachi and Tamannaah Bhatia donning Gauri & Nainika, the fashionistas supported Indian homegrown labels on the global platform highlighting their desi core.

Back home, our fashion queen Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed calendar with multiple releases, including Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, Netflix's Plan A Plan B, Amazon Prime's Jee Karda, Telugu drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3 and Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi.

Deepika Padukone, who is a jury member at Cannes 2022, will be seen in Project K opposite Prabhas and in Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was recently seen in Gehraiyaan. Deepika will be seen in various different fashion outfits at Cannes this year. Earlier, she has made an appearance on the Cannes red carpet but this is the first time that she is part of the eminent jury at Cannes.

