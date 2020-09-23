6 Incredible Tea Rinses That Promote Hair Growth Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

You sip on a delicious cup of tea to energise yourself in the morning or unwind in the evening. It helps you relax and soothe your mind and body. But, did you know that the same cup of tea can be the ultimate boost for your hair growth? We bet, you didn't.

Hair growth is a sensitive topic for many. All the trials and errors with different products and treatments can be rather disappointing. That is precisely the reason why many take the route of home remedies. And tea rinses have been used for thousands of years for treating different scalp and hair issues, and stimulating hair growth.

To know about the tea rinses that are most beneficial for hair growth and how to use them, read on.

Green Tea Rinse There is nothing like green tea to bring the shine, lustre and bounce back to your tresses. Green tea is extremely rich in antioxidants that prevent free radical damage and oxidative stress to nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots. EGCG, a powerful catechin found in green tea is extremely helpful for stimulating hair follicles and boosting hair growth.[1] What you need 1-2 green tea bags

1 cup of boiling hot water How to do Add the green tea bags in the cup of boiling hot water.

Allow it to steep for about 5 minutes for the goodness of green tea to be infused in the water.

Let the tea cool down to room temperature.

Shampoo your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Rinse your scalp and hair with the green stewed earlier.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes before giving your hair a final rinse. Black Tea One of the main reasons for hair loss and stunted hair growth is a hormone called DHT(dihydrotestosterone). The caffeine present in black tea effectively stops DHT and thus gives an amazing boost to your hair follicles, resulting in hair growth.[2][3] What you need 1-2 bags of black tea

A cup of boiling hot water How to do Place the tea bags in an empty cup.

Carefully add the boiling hot water onto the cup with the tea bags.

Let it steep for some time. Keep it aside.

Allow the mixture to cool down to room temperature.

Shampoo your hair as usual and squeeze out the excess water.

Flip your hair forward. Rinse your hair and scalp with the cold tea.

Massage your scalp in circular motions for a couple of minutes with your fingertips.

Cover your hair with a shower cap to prevent the mess.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse your hair thoroughly with cool water. 5 Major Tell-All Signs Of Dry Scalp Ginger Tea Gingerol, an antioxidant present in ginger fight free radicals and keep your scalp fresh and healthy. Besides, ginger also helps to boost blood circulation in the scalp. This stimulates the hair follicles and encourages hair growth. What you need 1 small ginger root

4 cups of water How to do Fill a saucepan with the water.

Peel your ginger root and cut it into thin slices.

Add the slices to the water.

Bring the water to a boil and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Cut off the heat and allow the tea to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the concoction and store it in a glass jar.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

As the last step, use the ginger tea to thoroughly rinse your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for a couple of minutes before finally rinsing it off with cool water. Peppermint Tea Peppermint tea is one of the best remedies for thinning hair. Menthol present in peppermint tea helps to regulate the oil secretion in your scalp, thereby preventing the clogging of hair follicles. Besides, it also helps to boost blood circulation in the scalp to stimulate the hair follicles and encourages healthy new hair growth.[4] What you need 2-4 peppermint tea bags

2 cups of water How to do Place the peppermint tea bags in an empty cup.

Boil the water.

Add the boiling hot water onto the cup with tea bags.

Let it steep for a couple of hours.

Shampoo your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Rinse your scalp and hair with the peppermint tea.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Apply conditioner to the tips of your hair.

Leave it on for about a minute before rinsing it off thoroughly. Hibiscus Tea Hibiscus tea is really a blessing for your scalp. Rich in vitamin C, hibiscus tea helps to improve the collagen production in the scalp and promote better hair growth.[5] Not only that, the soothing hibiscus tea rejuvenates the scalp to get rid of crucial hair issues such as dandruff and itchy scalp. What you need 2 tbsp hibiscus tea

1 cup of water How to do Take the hibiscus tea in an empty cup.

Bring the water to a boil.

Add the boiling hot water onto the hibiscus leaves.

Allow it to cool down to room temperature and strain it. Keep it aside.

Shampoo your hair as usual. Squeeze out the excess hair.

Rinse your scalp and hair with the hibiscus tea.

Massage your scalp in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off and condition your hair as usual. Rosemary Tea Rosemary tea is a treasure trove of all things awesome for the scalp. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of rosemary tea help to nourish and soothe the scalp and treat hair loss. Additionally, it also stimulates the blood circulation in the scalp to trigger the hair follicles and thus boosting hair growth.[6][7] What you need 2 tbsp dried rosemary leaves

2 cups of water

1 tsp lavender essential oil How to do Fill a saucepan with the water and place it on high heat.

Bring the water to a boil and add the rosemary leaves.

Turn down the heat and let the rosemary tea simmer for a couple of minutes.

Cut off the heat and allow the tea to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the tea and collect it in a bowl.

Add lavender essential oil to it and mix well.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Pour the tea slowly on your scalp and hair.

Massage your scalp gently for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.