Carrot Oil For Hair Growth: How To Use It
When you think of carrots, you probably think of adding them to your salad or eating as a snack. Nevertheless, the entire vegetable from roots to seeds has tons of health and beauty benefits. Carrot oil is obtained by crushing the roots or seeds of carrots and dipping them in a carrier oil such as olive or coconut.
Biologically, it is antimicrobial and hypotensive, all of which are beneficial to the scalp. Furthermore, carrot oil will eliminate any gross bacteria that can cause dandruff or hinder hair growth.
The regenerative properties of carrot oil stimulate blood circulation, which seals the hair cuticle and strengthens the hair fiber.
Carrot Oil For Hair: Benefits
The benefits of carrot oil for your hair and scalp are numerous. In addition to promoting hair growth, it prevents hair loss and split ends, as well as eliminating dandruff and dry skin. Even better, it also maintains moisture levels in the hair and scalp.
1. Boosts hair growth: Carrot oil enhances hair growth by stimulating the hair follicle system. By reducing breakage and split ends, hair will become stronger and begin to grow again.
2. Prevents hair loss and split ends: Carrot oil prevents hair loss and split ends by increasing blood circulation, thus sealing the hair cuticle and strengthening the hair fiber.
3. Maintains moisture on the hair and scalp: Carrot oil can also improve the texture of hair by making it shinier, smoother, and softer to the touch.
4. Treats dandruff and dry scalp: Since carrot oil is quite antibacterial, it can offer protection against many types of bacteria and fungi (such as those that cause dandruff). Natural oils can stimulate the production of your own body's oil, or sebum, on your scalp.
How To Use Carrot Oil For Hair?
You can use carrot oil to strengthen, soften, and protect your hair. It is important to note, however, that carrot oil is not suitable for all hair types. However, although the evidence is anecdotal, it appears that it can stain light hair colours like silver and blonde and come in sticky and tacky formulations, which may not work well on certain hair types and textures.
Simply dilute 3-4 drops of carrot essential oil in 2-4 tablespoons of coconut oil or another carrier oil such as grape seed.
