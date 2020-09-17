5 Major Tell-All Signs Of Dry Scalp Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

No one of us has been lucky enough to escape from hair problems. Hair problems really never go away. You deal with one and there is another one coming smack right at you. When you are going through hair problems, it seems everything is working against you. That might be because your approach is wrong.

With any hair issue, we try to treat our hair. What we should be treating is our scalp. This becomes even more important when you have dry scalp. Dry scalp can lead to a ton of hair problems. Dry scalp weakens your roots and is one of the main culprits behind not only hair loss but also dandruff. It can be really frustrating if you have dry scalp. But what can be more frustrating is dealing with hair problems not knowing that your dry scalp is the cause of your hair problem.

To help you, here are 5 major tell-all signs that you have dry scalp. If you are not sure whether you have dry scalp, look out for these signs. Here we go!

1. Frequent Itchiness One of the earliest and frustrating signs of dry scalp is frequent itching. Itching in the scalp once in a while is normal, but if you find yourself itching your scalp all the time it means you have dry scalp. This is a serious sign that you must never ignore. 2. Rough And Dull Hair The Dry scalp has a huge impact on the quality of your hair. With your scalp being dry, your roots do not get the nourishment it needs and becomes weak. So, with dry scalp, your hair becomes rough and dull, and is more prone to damage. If your hair lacks lustre and no product seems to work to make it soft and smooth, you probably have a dry scalp condition. You must notch up your conditioner. Also, switch to a more hydrating shampoo. 3. Redness On Scalp Redness of the scan does not only mean dandruff. It can also be the sign of an extremely dry scalp. The friction caused on the dry scalp can lead to redness. If you see an alarming redness on the scalp, you probably have dry scalp. 4. White Flakes Are A Common Sight The white flakes you see on your scale are not always a sign of dandruff. The dry scalp can also cause white flakes that fall off in big chunks. If you feel that your skin on your body also is itchy and flaky, it indicates that your scalp, as well as your skin, is dry. That means if white flakes are a common sight, you must first treat for a dry scalp condition before going in for the treatment of dandruff. 5. Tightness On The Scalp How does dry skin feel? Uncomfortable and tight, right? That is exactly how a dry scalp feels. You would feel the tightness in your scalp no matter what hairstyles you do. These are the major indicators of a dry scalp. Dry scalp is a difficult condition that can cause a ton of hair problems. Luckily, it is relatively easy to tackle in the early stages. Now that you know how to spot a dry scalp, we hope that you take appropriate measure to treat the issue and enjoy a healthy and nourished scalp and hair. Oiling is a great way to add moisture to your scalp. Look closely at your hair products as well. Switch to more hydrating and organic products.