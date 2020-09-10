DIY Olive Oil Hair Masks To Nourish Dry Tresses Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Don't you just love olive oil? From being used dressing for your salad to healthy oil for cooking, we always benefit from adding olive oil to our routine. But, did you know that the benefits of olive oil aren't limited to your kitchens and meals? Yes. Olive oil is a natural ingredient that can completely transform your hair.

If you are dealing with dry hair, olive oil is god-sent for you. Exposure to the harmful rays of the sun, chemicals, clogged hair pores, extreme weather, smoking and consumption of alcohol; there can be many reasons for dry hair. But, the end result is the same- damaged and weak roots that lead to limp and flat hair.

Olive oil is proven to be an effective moisturising agent for the scalp. It conditions the hair to improve the quality of your hair, making it soft and smooth. The antioxidant properties and omega-3 fatty acids present in olive oil do wonders to strengthen the hair roots, retaining moisture in the hair and preventing any damage to your tresses.[1]

If you are looking for natural treatments for your dry hair, here's how olive oil can help.

1. Olive Oil And Egg The fatty acids, proteins and nutrients present in egg stimulate the hair follicles and deeply nourish dry and damaged hair to leave you with healthy and strong hair.[2] What you need 2 whole eggs for normal hair/ 2 egg whites for oily hair/ 2 egg yolks for dry hair 2 tbsp olive oil Method of use Mix the egg/ egg white/ egg yolk with the olive oil. Apply the mixture to wet hair. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Once the 20 minutes are over, shampoo and condition your hair as usual. How often to use Use this hair mask once a week for the desired result. 2. Olive Oil And Banana Banana is a hidden treasure for your hair. Rich in potassium and antioxidant properties, banana helps strengthen your hair at the roots and prevent hair fall. More importantly, the fatty oils in banana add moisture to the hair and restore the damage.[3] What you need 1 ripe banana 1 tbsp olive oil Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl. Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo. Apply the mixture to your scalp and work it into the length of your hair. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly and follow it up with a conditioner. Give a final rinse to our hair and let it air dry. How often to use Use this hair mask once a week for the desired result. Funny Issues Only Girls With Super Long Hair Will Relate To 3. Olive Oil And Honey Honey is a natural emollient that is no stranger to hydrating the scalp. The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of honey mixed with the goodness of olive oil help restore the dry and damaged tresses, and boost healthy hair growth.[4] What you need 3 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp honey Method of use Mix olive oil and honey in a bowl. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and let it air dry. Once your hair is completely dry, apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for about an hour. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual. How often to use Use this hair mask once a week for the desired result. 4. Olive Oil And Coconut Oil Packed with essential fatty acids, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, coconut oil is a potent emollient that seeps deep into your scalp, leaving you with a cleansed and deeply-hydrated hair.[5] The concoction of olive oil and coconut oil remove any build up on the scalp and soothes the irritated scalp to give you nourished and beautiful hair. What you need ½ cup olive oil 1 cup olive oil Method of use Mix both the oils in a bowl. Apply the concoction on your scalp and hair liberally. Massage your scalp for 3-5 minutes. Leave it on for another 30-45 minutes. Once the time is over, shampoo and condition your hair as usual. How often to use Use this hair mask once a week for the desired result. 5. Olive Oil And Mayonnaise Mayonnaise isn't just a delicious sandwich spread. The fatty acids, eggs and vitamins present in mayonnaise sprinkle life into your hair and make them soft, smooth and hydrated. What you need ½ tsp olive oil 2 tbsp mayonnaise Method of use In a bowl, mix the two ingredients. Shampoo your hair and let it air-dry. Once the hair is completely dry, apply the olive oil-mayonnaise mixture to the scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Wash it off thoroughly and follow it up with conditioner. Give your hair a final rinse and let it air dry. How often to use Use this hair mask 1-2 times in a week for the desired result. But, it should only be used on freshly washed hair.